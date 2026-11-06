Jamie Miller’s debut smash, Babydoll, is No.1 for the third straight week but, after registering growth for 10 straight weeks, sees a 1.50% dip in consumption week-on-week to 68,794 units (4,357 digital downloads and 64,437 sales-equivalent streams). It suffers a big 55.37% dip in digital sales but a 6.87% increase in streaming.

Prior to Babydoll, 29-year-old Welshman Miller released a number of songs but none came near to charting, with the most popular being 2023’s Maybe Next Time, which ...