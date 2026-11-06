Editors from England, The Snuts from Scotland, Queens Of The Stone Age from The USA and Nickelback from Canada have all topped the UK album chart at least once in the past, but the convergence of their latest releases meant that only one could further their tally of toppers this week – and the winners are… Queens Of The Stone Age.

Effecting the 19th change of leadership of the chart in as many weeks, Queens Of The Stone Age secure ...