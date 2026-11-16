Ovation Rights acquires Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds

Independent entertainment rights company Ovation Rights has acquired the underlying copyrights in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds.

The deal also includes a long-term creative partnership with its creator, composer and producer Jeff Wayne.

Originally released in 1978, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds has sold more than 16 million records worldwide, reaching No.1 in 11 countries.

it has evolved into a global entertainment property, spawning a multimedia arena production that has toured Europe, Australia and New Zealand since 2006 and is a Guinness World Record holder as the world’s longest-running musical immersive theatre production.

Ovation Rights will work with Wayne to develop new opportunities across live entertainment, music and digital formats as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2028, as well as spearheading plans to relaunch its immersive experience.

“My Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds has been an extraordinary part of my life for almost 50 years," said Wayne. "As we approach this important anniversary, finding the right partner to steer the work and shape its future has been incredibly important to me and my family."

I’m excited to be working with a team that shares our passion with the experience, resources and ambition to take these works forwards Jeff Wayne

Founded by Jamie Hendry and Philip Green, Ovation Rights’ portfolio currently includes rights in theatrical works, including The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Starlight Express, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Alicia Key’s Hell’s Kitchen and Cats.

The company partners with writers, composers, estates and producers to "acquire, champion and develop creative work for the long-term".

"What attracted us to Ovation Rights was Jamie and Phil’s commercial ambition, deep experience in entertainment and a genuine understanding of the creatives’ work they invest in," added Wayne. "I’m excited to be working with a team that shares our passion with the experience, resources and ambition to take these works forwards.”

Wayne has also worked with artists, including: The Who, Richard Burton, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Liam Neeson, Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gary Barlow, Joss Stone and Justin Hayward, alongside leading orchestras and recording artists.

“Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds is an extraordinary entertainment property with an instantly recognisable musical score, a global audience and almost 50 years of commercial success," said Ovation Rights' Hendry and Green.

"Jeff has continually reinvented the way audiences experience his music and we share that ambition. We’re delighted to be taking on the responsibility for the next 50 years as well as working closely with Jeff on a number of new projects in development."

PHOTO: Felipe Meggiolaro