Ahead of the CMA Awards, CEO Sarah Trahern celebrates country's new generation and global impact

As CEO of the Country Music Association since 2014, Sarah Trahern has overseen impressive global growth for the genre.

Ahead of her retirement at the end of the year, she celebrates landmark success for Luke Combs and Ella Langley, acknowledges the UK’s embrace of the Nashville sound, and tees up her final CMA Awards on November 18, with Taylor Swift now confirmed as a performer at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years...

You are stepping down as chief exec at the end of 2026 after 13 years in the role. Why now?

“When I re-signed on my last contract five years ago, I thought that this might be the right time [to step down]. We just solidified another six-year TV rights deal, and I felt like that was really my parting gift to the CMA. We have a distribution deal that now includes Disney Plus, leaving the organisation in a good place. I’m really excited about the energy that Brittany [Schaffer, incoming CMA CEO] is going to bring to the position.”

How do you reflect on the huge growth of country music globally under your watch?

“Country is certainly a total global force – it was the fastest-growing genre in the UK for 2023, 2024 and 2025. I actually think the UK has helped lead that growth on the global side. British fans were welcoming to country very early on. Talking to a bunch of young artists, I love that they see how important it is to invest time in being in the UK. There was a time earlier in my career when you had to twist people’s arms. I think the artists now see how amazing the fans are, and that those fans over there in the UK will be fans for life.”

What does Luke Combs’ record-breaking Wembley Stadium run say about country music?

“Country music is no longer just an American art form. It’s the universality of themes – heartbreak, love, family – that really resonate throughout the world. I was not able to go to Wembley for Luke’s shows, but one of my colleagues was sending me real-time videos of the crowd’s reaction. Good songs win, regardless of what borders there are.”

The CMA staged an international summit in London this year. What was your main takeaway?

“What I loved about the summit was the number of participants from around the globe, particularly the business leaders in the UK who were leading the charge for country music. The CMA’s role is not for us to do everything; our job is to convene and connect the industry. What the CMA has done is have leaders check their agendas at the door for the greater good.”

How does your UK taskforce help with the development of country music in this market?

“That group helped create the UK country airplay chart [with Radiomonitor] and supported radio growth. We have six or seven taskforces around the globe, but the UK is one of the most active. We had to put some governance parameters on it because so many business people want to be a part of it. They really roll up their sleeves and get stuff done.”

You mentioned the increasing radio airplay, but has streaming also been key to widening exposure to country music globally?

“I think streaming has been wonderful. It’s taken down some barriers to accessing music, particularly in parts of the world that don’t necessarily have traditional radio. Now there is more linear radio and digital – even the BBC has its iPlayer and apps and ways to carry your music with you. So I think the advent and the exposure of streaming has been groundbreaking for music access.”

How encouraging is it to see the rise in country listening translating into ticket sales, including the launch of State Fayre festival this year?

“It is so exciting. I already have plans in March, so I can’t go to C2C next year – even though I’ll be retired. Instead, I’m going to put State Fayre on my agenda, because I heard there was such a great buzz after the festival this past year.”

Ella Langley will be one of those artists who will be around for many, many years to come, and pull new fans into the country format Sarah Trahern

What would you say about the rise of the C2C Festival, which led the way on the live front?

“My very first C2C was back in 2014. I expected it to be a good crowd, but I didn’t expect it to be as large a crowd as it was. I remember standing with a record label head who had always been a country naysayer. One of his artists got up on stage, and the audience knew the words to every song, not just the hits. Instead of watching his artist on stage, he just stood there and watched the crowd the whole show. You could see a lightbulb go on…”

With the 2027 C2C Festival confirmed, how does it continue to grow as a platform for country?

“If you go to the event now, it’s even bigger. When you get an artist there early in their career, they get it. The UK fans are amazing. If you can convince an artist’s management or label that it’s worth the time and the money to get them there, the fans have never disappointed. This year I went to C2C in Germany for the first time, and it was interesting to see that it’s where C2C in London was maybe when I first started going.”

Does Ella Langley’s reach show the power of TikTok for country music?

“Yes, certainly with Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore and Ashley Cooke, there’s a whole new generation. It’s one of the reasons I need to step away. I need someone in my chair who’s 20 years younger than me, who’s going to come in with new thoughts on technology. I love the fact that Brittany came from Spotify a few jobs ago, so certainly she knows about reaching the country fans in this new generation.”

Ella Langley leads the CMA Awards nominations – what would you say about her success?

“I could not be more excited about the growth of Ella, certainly around the world but also here [in the US]. She was also one of our most nominated artists in 2025. Look at her performance on the charts this year. And what you see is what you get, which is a pure, amazing country artist and songwriter. I think she’ll be one of those artists who will be around for many, many years to come, and pull new fans into the format, which is great for all of us.”

Finally, how have preparations been going for the 60th edition of the CMA Awards?

“We’re going to have a hard time figuring out how to contain all of the great music from this year into a three-hour format. Obviously, we’re going to be making some changes to the awards format to do something special for Dolly [Parton]. For the 50th anniversary, we really went back to the very beginning of country music, so I think we’ll be able to focus a little bit more on the ’90s up to now in the 60th celebration. But the music of this past year is so good, it’s going to be a struggle between honouring history and also supporting our current superstars.”

PHOTO: JOHN RUSSELL