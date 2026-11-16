Bucks Music signs LA-based songwriter and Small Prophets TV composer Cinder Well

Bucks Music Group has signed LA–based songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Amelia Baker to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Baker has released records under the moniker Cinder Well since her 2015 self-titled debut. She has released four subsequent studio albums, including A Blooming Body in July.

Cinder Well also composed the original soundtrack to BBC hit Small Prophets, which was written, directed by, and starring Mackenzie Crook alongside Sir Michael Palin.

The soundtrack was released on October 2 on Bucks Records, while the series got a worldwide release on October 7 via Apple TV.

The release of the Small Prophets album coincided with a UK/Ireland tour. Cinder Well starts an extensive US tour with Emma Ruth Rundle at the end of November ahead of European dates in the new year.

Amelia is a unique, original talent. I find her music incredibly moving and evocative Howard Price

Bucks’ head of media Howard Price said: “Amelia is a unique, original talent. I find her music incredibly moving and evocative. I love the storytelling in her lyrics. Amelia providing the theme song and score for Small Prophets was very innovative, showcasing Amelia’s creativity applied to a touching, original storyline.

“I am so pleased to be working with Amelia. There is so much activity and much to be worked on across the tour, the new artist album A Blooming Body and the Small Prophets soundtrack album, and we will be developing Amelia’s career writing to picture.”

Amelia Baker said: “I am pleased and honored to be working with Bucks. They have been incredibly supportive already, and I look forward to our work in the future together, both on my catalogue and across composing for film and TV.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyoncé, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Guy Chambers, Sacha Skarbek, Nadine Shah, Manpower, Erland Cooper, and many more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids and Arts & Crafts.