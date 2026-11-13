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Charts analysis: James Blunt makes perfect landing at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 13th 2026 at 6:11PM

Back in the spotlight after his stint on The Celebrity Traitors, where he was banished in the endgame two weeks ago, James Blunt racks up his first No.1 album for more than 19 years, and third in his career, as his eighth studio set Airplane Mode makes a smooth landing at No.1.

Comprising a dozen new songs (16 in its deluxe edition) all co-written by the 52-year-old from Hampshire, it achieved first week consumption of 26,318 units (17,201 CDs, 4,396 ...

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