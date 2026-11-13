TikTok reveals UK figures for scale and growth of TikTok LIVE for the first time

TikTok has become a key component for artist campaigns over the last several years with short-form videos driving discovery and consumption, not least via the Add To Music App feature.

But the platform has now revealed the impact of its livestreaming offering, TikTok LIVE, in the UK for the first time.

A TikTok LIVE music showcase at London's Ham Yard Hotel last night (November 12) featured performances from ArrDee, Fiaa Hamilton and Matilda Mann.

TikTok reports that a growing number of musicians are turning to TikTok LIVE as a new stage to perform, build loyal fan communities and generate income. The livestreaming platform provides a domestic and global reach.

Landmark moments such as Ed Sheeran’s TikTok LIVE performance in 2021 drawing 5.5 million views (including replays) have already made headlines.

TikTok is today revealing new figures demonstrating the scale and growth of music on LIVE.

More than 46,000 UK music creators were on TikTok LIVE between January and mid-October 2026, while in September, UK music creators attracted an average of 4.9 million global views every day, with viewership increasing 74% year on year.

“The figures highlight how LIVE is becoming an increasingly valuable part of an artist's toolkit,” said a statement. “While short-form videos can introduce a song to millions, TikTok LIVE gives musicians the opportunity to build on that discovery, performing in real time, taking requests, sharing new material and connecting directly with fans who return night after night.”

LIVE REVENUE

TikTok LIVE allows creators and audiences to interact in real time through comments, virtual gifts and collaborative experiences. As well as offering a way for artists to perform regularly and develop deeper relationships with fans, TikTok said it could potentially earn them income that can be reinvested in their music careers.

Major artists have been incorporating LIVE into their release campaigns. Madonna recently hosted an exclusive iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE premiere to celebrate Confessions II, attracting more than 2.1 million viewers and becoming TikTok LIVE's biggest standalone artist broadcast.

Paul McCartney also used TikTok LIVE for an exclusive fan Q&A around the release of The Boys Of Dungeon Lane. U2 used the livestreaming feature this week to promote their new album Carnaval de Luz.

As it reveals new figures, TikTok is emphasising the opportunities LIVE offers as an “accessible second stage”, allowing artists to perform in a bedroom, rehearsal room or in public, along with interactive features.

Financial pressures remain for emerging artists who are touring, along with the costs of recording and promotion.

On TikTok LIVE, artists can respond to requests, share the stories behind their songs, test new material and build relationships with audiences in real time. For independent musicians, regular LIVE performances can provide an additional source of income alongside gigs, recordings and other music activity. Based on certain requirements, TikTok LIVE allows subscription options for exclusive content.

TikTok has transformed how music is discovered, and now TikTok LIVE is creating even more exciting new opportunities for artists to build on that discovery William Pimenta

William Pimenta, head of LIVE, music and gaming operations, UK, said: “TikTok has transformed how music is discovered, and now TikTok LIVE is creating even more exciting new opportunities for artists to build on that discovery. LIVE is becoming an increasingly valuable part of an artist's toolkit, giving musicians a stage where they can perform for audiences around the world, connect directly with fans and build communities that come back night after night.

“What makes LIVE particularly powerful is its potential to turn those connections into real opportunities for artists. For emerging musicians, that might mean reaching new audiences, building a fanbase that turns up at their gigs, or earning income they can reinvest in recording and performing. For established artists, it's another way to bring fans closer to their music and create meaningful moments around new releases.”

Livestream case studies provided by TikTok include London-based singer-songwriter Luke Silva, who captures his street performances twice a week, featuring spontaneous duets.

Singer-songwriter Fiaa Hamilton has built a dedicated following through TikTok LIVE, hosting regular livestreams every evening at 22:22, where she performs original songs and shares the stories behind her music.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Luciee Closier, who first appeared on The Voice UK in 2014, has built a following of over 160,000 fans on TikTok. She has since released her own original music, including recent singles Second Place and Save Me.

TikTok has stressed that LIVE is not replacing traditional stages, rather it is connecting audiences they build online with their music and careers in the real world.

“Live performance and touring will always be central to music,” added Pimenta. “TikTok LIVE complements those experiences, helping artists connect the audiences they build online with their careers in the real world. As more musicians embrace LIVE, we're excited about its growing role in helping artists develop their careers, deepen their relationships with fans and build lasting success.”

EMERGING TALENT

For established artists, TikTok LIVE provides another channel to bring fans closer to their music through interactive performances, exclusive events and conversations.

For emerging musicians, it offers a way to build momentum between releases and gigs, reach audiences beyond their local music scenes and develop communities of supporters.

TikTok said its LIVE feature is helping to turn initial discovery into regular engagement with loyal fan communities and opportunities that extend beyond the platform.

Through initiatives like Music On Stage, TikTok LIVE is also helping emerging talent. More than 320,000 creators entered the global competition in 2026, 13 times the previous year, while 3.9 million people watched the Global Finals, up 279% year on year.

2026 victors Judá and PJung are now working with SoundOn, TikTok's music distribution and artist services platform, to develop and release EPs with professional support across production, distribution and promotion.

Previous winner Anyelique Solorio went on to release No Tengo Duda and perform at TikTok LIVE Fest in Las Vegas. Her EP inspired more than 305,000 TikTok creations and helped drive a 1,400% increase in Spotify monthly listeners.