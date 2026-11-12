BeatBread unveils advisory board of senior leaders from music, technology and finance sectors

BeatBread has formed an advisory board of senior leaders from across the music, technology and finance industries.

The board will advise CEO Andreea Gleeson and the executive leadership team on the music funding platform’s long-term strategy, product development, market positioning and go-to-market priorities as the company enters its next phase of growth.

“The formation of the advisory board comes as BeatBread advances its vision to build the next generation of financial infrastructure for the independent music economy, expanding access to flexible funding and giving artists, songwriters and music companies greater choice and control over how they fund their businesses,” said a statement.

The advisory board’s members are:



– Scott Sellwood, director of music business development at Meta



– Johan Ahlström, co-founder of Kobalt Capital and a strategic advisor to growth companies



– Oana Ruxandra, founder and CEO of PopHatch and former chief digital officer and EVP of business development at Warner Music Group

– Jeremy Sirota, chief commercial officer at Suno and former CEO of Merlin

– Adam Parness, former global head of music publishing at Spotify and an advisor to a range of music rights-holders, investors and technology companies.

Collectively, the five bring expertise spanning independent music, publishing, streaming, technology, AI, music rights investment and institutional finance.

They've each played an important role in shaping the industry we know today Andreea Gleeson

“Independent artists, songwriters and music companies are building increasingly sophisticated businesses, but the financial tools available to them haven't always kept pace,” said Andreea Gleeson, CEO of BeatBread. “We're focused on changing that. Scott, Johan, Oana, Jeremy and Adam collectively bring a wealth of expertise spanning music, technology and finance. They've each played an important role in shaping the industry we know today, and I'm excited to have their experience and perspectives to help us think through what's next for beatBread and the independent music economy.”

The advisory board will meet regularly with Gleeson and BeatBread's executive leadership team, including an annual strategy summit focused on the longer-term industry trends, growth opportunities, product investment and go-to-market strategy.

BeatBread provides artists, songwriters, independent labels, distributors and music companies with access to flexible growth capital. Since launching in 2020, it has funded more than 2,000 clients across six continents, with funding ranging from $1,000 to more than $10 million for existing catalogues as well as new and unreleased music.