Grand Theft Auto VI covers the December edition of Music Week

It's a Music Week cover story like no other this month, as we delve into the biggest media and entertainment launch of all time, Grand Theft Auto VI. In our December edition, we speak to key figures across the music and gaming industries to see how artists are leaning into the 21st century’s ultimate cultural blockbuster, and examine what a coveted spot on a Rockstar soundtrack actually delivers. Inside, we also look at how music in AAA games has evolved over the years, what exclusive Official Charts Company data reveals, the staggering scope for record-breaking revenue, and much more besides.

Also in this month's issue, we sit down with The Orchard president and COO Colleen Theiss following her International Woman Of The Year win at the Music Week Women In Music Awards. The highly respected executive talks about the distribution and artist-services company’s expansion, the benefits of transparency in the business, the art of growing global audiences for artists, and Bad Bunny’s incredible 2026.

Continuing our coverage of this year's WIM honourees, we catch up with New Artist winners DameDame, aka Barbara Boko and Edith Nelson. Fresh from releasing their debut LP, the duo are joined by execs at Robots & Humans and The Flight Club as they reveal their thoughts on how to make the music industry a fairer place for songwriters and producers. Plus! We celebrate the WIM 2026 event itself, bringing you a special gallery from our sold-out 12th in-person ceremony. Also direct from WIM, Carla Marie Williams interviews Nova Twins, Cookie Pryce, Malika, Becca Monahan for Mentor Me (brought to you in partnership with Carla Marie Williams and Girls I Rate).

But that's not all. After producing 2026 releases for Phoebe Bridgers and Sombr, veteran producer and A&R executive Tony Berg opens up to us about mentoring generational talent, his Warner JV and why the craft of songwriting remains "sacred". Meanwhile, in our latest special report, we examine the distribution sector with strategic insight from senior executives at Symphonic, The Orchard, Virgin Music Group and Amuse Label Services.

In Hitmakers, Oscar Scheller talks us through co-producing PinkPantheress’ Y2K-inspired remix Stateside, featuring Zara Larsson, while Raw Power Management’s Craig Jennings takes a noisy trip down memory lane in The Aftershow.

In this month's Big Story, we check in with Amazon Music’s Paul Firth to get up to speed on the streaming giant’s bid for a festive No.1 with Elton John and CMAT’s reworking of Step Into Christmas. Plus, as CISAC issues its global collections report, director general Gadi Oron reflects on the organisation's "responsible AI" campaign and global growth.

On The Radar profiles breakthrough band Keo, who recently scored the biggest-selling debut album by a group in more than two years. The London neo-grungers lift the lid on their No.2 debut, signing to Island and "hooky" choruses. Elsewhere, Music Venue Trust chief Mark Davyd takes Centre Stage to deliver his latest grassroots sector column.

The new issue of Music Week is available from November 17.

For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.