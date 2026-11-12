The Ultimate Seminar founders reveal line-up of big hitters for The Label Mindset panel

The Ultimate Seminar has unveiled the full line-up for The Label Mindset, a panel bringing together senior figures from across the recorded sector to share their insights on leadership, artist development and the future of the business.

Taking place as part of Cre8ing Vision’s 17th edition of the flagship industry event at London’s IET London, held at Savoy Place on Saturday, November 21, the panel will feature:

• Negla Abdela – Managing Director at Ministry of Sound

• Natasha Billing - SVP Revenue & Growth at Warner Music UK

• Alec Boateng - President at 0207 Def Jam

• Ashley Dutton - Senior A&R Manager at Capitol UK

• Molly McNulty - A&R Director for Records and Head of Publishing at Black Butter Records

• Nickie Owen - President of Global Marketing at Universal Music Group UK

Together, the panel represents expertise spanning A&R, artist development, marketing, commercial strategy and audience growth.

“The Label Mindset will give attendees a rare opportunity to hear from the executives shaping some of the UK’s leading music companies,” said a statement.

The conversation will explore how labels and music companies are responding to changing audience behaviours, emerging technologies and an increasingly competitive global market, alongside the role that instinct, creativity and culture continue to play. Panelists will also share practical advice for the next generation looking to break into the business.

It’s a chance to learn, ask questions, and gain the knowledge needed to turn ambition into a sustainable career at the top level, because talent alone is rarely enough to navigate today’s music business Cre8ing Vision founders

In a joint statement, ⁠Andrea Euell, Kwame Kwaten and Nicola Charles-Ossai, Cre8ing Vision founders, said: “There are passionate people working right across the business, who are as dedicated now as ever about the future of music. The Ultimate Seminar has a knack for bringing those people together with the next generation of creatives and executives for a genuinely two-way conversation: attendees benefit from direct access to the people making decisions and gain valuable insight into how the business really works, while the industry gets to hear new questions and perspectives.

“Whether you aspire to be an artist, manager, publisher, entrepreneur, or a future music executive, this is an opportunity to really understand the thinking, the pressure, the strategy, and commercial decisions that drive the industry. It’s a chance to learn, ask questions, and gain the knowledge needed to turn ambition into a sustainable career at the top level, because talent alone is rarely enough to navigate today’s music business. Most importantly, it reminds the next generation that there are many different ways to shape the future of music, both in front of and behind the scenes.”

The Label Mindset line-up follows confirmation that 26.2 co-founder and former Warner Music Group recorded music CEO Max Lousada will deliver the keynote address at this year’s event.

Founded by Music Week’s 2026 Women In Music Campaigner Award recipients Andrea Euell and Nicola Charles-Ossai, alongside veteran executive and manager Kwame Kwaten, Cre8ing Vision provides free, year-round development opportunities for emerging artists and industry professionals.

Alumni have gone on to build careers at companies including Universal Music, Sony Music and AWAL, with many returning to share their knowledge with the next generation.

The Ultimate Seminar brings together industry executives, artists, entrepreneurs and creatives for forward-thinking discussions on the future of the business, alongside practical career advice and networking opportunities. Previous speakers have included Jo Charrington, Stormzy, Jimmy Napes, Fraser T Smith, Mahalia, Cat Burns, Nick Raphael and MNEK among others.

The Ultimate Seminar takes place on Saturday 21 November 2026 from 9:30am to 6pm at IET London: Savoy Place, 2 Savoy Place, WC2R 0BL. Entry is free, subject to availability and registration here.

Sponsors for 2026 include Amazon Music, the Association of Independent Music, BMI, Capitol Records UK, Columbia Records, Distrokid, Fabyl, NWS, The Ivors Academy, The Ivors Academy Trust, Ministry Of Sound, PPL, PRS For Music, RCA Records, Sentric Music, Since 93, Sony Music, SoundOn, Stellar Songs and Tim & Danny Music.