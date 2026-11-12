Amazon Music names Skye Newman as Breakthrough Artist and launches Breakthrough Songwriter programme

Amazon Music has unveiled Skye Newman as its latest Breakthrough Artist, alongside sharing the launch news of its Breakthrough Songwriter programme.

Newman follows the likes of Chappell Roan, Sienna Spiro, Odeal and Elmiene in being named as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough star.

To celebrate, this Friday (November 13), Newman will release a brand new Amazon Music Original called Survival, available to listen to exclusively on the streaming service.

The Columbia Records-signed star will perform the song for the first time at her O2 Brixton Academy shows this week – all five shows of which have sold out – making her the first female solo artist to sell out five nights at the South London venue.

Bringing songwriters to the forefront of Breakthrough is a critical step Tom Winkler

A video featuring the special new interpretation of Survival by Skye accompanied by a full string section and keys will be released the following Friday (November 20), and will be available to watch via the Amazon Music app and Newman’s YouTube channel.

Newman said: “Being named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist is such a huge honour. This is already such a special time for me. I’m in the middle of my biggest headline tour yet, The Survival Tour, and about to step on stage for the first of five sold-out nights at Brixton Academy back home in South London! To be recognised by Amazon Music at this moment means so much.

“Like most of my music, Survival came from a really raw place. Rebuilding it for this version made me hear and feel the song differently. The strings and keys brought out a new kind of softness – I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

To be recognised by Amazon Music means so much – this is already such a special time for me Skye Newman

Meanwhile, for the first time, Amazon Music is pairing its artist development initiative with the launch of Breakthrough Songwriters, its first dedicated investment in songwriting talent. The latest expansion of the Breakthrough programme sees a spotlight placed on songwriters Amma (Lauren Keen), Tre Jean-Marie and Carrie K.

British songwriter Amma’s credits include collaborations with FLO, JoJo and Nao. She made her live debut supporting her sister Raye in 2025, and has performed at All Points East and Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, and is currently on tour with Skye Newman.

Amma said: "It’s an honour to be recognised as one of Amazon’s Breakthrough Songwriters and to be the first of this new category. I have had a fulfilling year on the road, and I am beyond excited to get back into the studio and make new music! Spending the next month on tour supporting the beautiful Skye Newman who’s leading this year’s breakthrough programme!"

To have Amazon Music recognise potential and invest in what’s next is really exciting Tre Jean-Marie

Tre Jean-Marie, a British songwriter and producer, has a catalogue spanning artists ranging from Craig David and Little Mix, to FLO and Olivia Dean. He co-wrote and produced Nathan Dawe's BRIT award-nominated single Lighter featuring KSI as well as worked on Olivia Dean’s Dive from her debut album, Messy.

Jean-Marie commented: “I’m really honoured to be part of the first Breakthrough Songwriters programme. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some incredible artists throughout my career, but I still feel there’s so much more I want to achieve creatively. To have Amazon Music recognise that potential and invest in what’s next is really exciting, and I can’t wait to explore the opportunities ahead.”

American songwriter and producer Carrie K’s work traverses pop, alternative and country, and includes collaborations with Noah Kahan, Halsey and Sienna Spiro. Other credits include Koe Wetzel, Dermot Kennedy and Suki Waterhouse.

Carrie K said: “I’m so proud to be one of the Amazon Breakthrough songwriters. It’s so encouraging getting to be a part of this and I can’t wait to keep making songs with artists that I love!”

The programme supports emerging artists through prominent playlist placement, livestream performances, festival appearances, tailored marketing campaigns and events, social media promotion, merchandise, Amazon Music Originals and editorial content.

Through long-term commitment, Amazon Music aims to help artists reach new audiences at pivotal moments in their careers.

Tom Winkler, head of publisher & songwriter relations, Amazon Music, said: “Our continued investment in songwriters is central to Amazon Music’s commitment to supporting the creative community, and bringing songwriters to the forefront of Breakthrough is a critical step in the programme’s evolution.

“Through dedicated development funding, tailored workshops and meaningful creative opportunities, we are providing Lauren Amma Keen, Tre Jean-Marie and Carrie K with the resources, connections and support to advance their careers and help realise their creative potential. Great music starts with great songwriting, and we remain committed to championing and investing in the talent behind it.”