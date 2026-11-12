Isekai Records & Broke Records seal 'seven figure deal' for viral hit Shotta's

Isekai Records and Broke Records have signed Season 25’s breakout single Shotta’s.

A press release confirmed that London-based indie Isekai and New York independent Broke Records have sealed a “seven figure deal”, believed to be “one of the largest single-song agreements in UK music history”.

The labels have an existing relationship that sees them work together to discover, sign and develop new talent and Shotta’s follows recent successes including Haven and Kaitlin Aragon’s UK Top 10 hit I Run and Ndotz’s Embrace It, Kyla’s Do You Mind and Wxoda’s Vibin.

Released independently through TuneCore on September 25, Shotta’s initially gained traction through a snippet posted on Season 25’s TikTok account, which has more than 150,000 followers and 10.4 million likes. The song has generated more than 150,000 video creations, with its main sound attracting over 116m views.

The distinction between independent and major labels is becoming increasingly irrelevant when it comes to competing for the best talent Andre Benz, Broke Records

According to a press release, the track is currently streaming at more than 1m times a day, while Season 25 has 1.4m monthly Spotify listeners. It has reached No.2 on the Spotify Germany chart and has charted in more than 18 countries.

Shotta’s has so far peaked at No.30 in the singles chart and has topped the Official UK R&B Chart for four weeks in a row.

We believe Season 25 has enormous international potential, and we're looking forward to building on the momentum he's already created Jack Mangan & Ewan Jenkins, Isekai Records

Andre Benz, CEO of Broke Records, said, “We’re here to take risks, make a statement and back artists whose music connects with youth and culture. The moment we heard Shotta’s., we knew it was going to be a highly competitive signing and that we needed to make a significant commitment. We wanted to show Season 25 that we weren't just the right partners for this record, but that we were prepared to invest in his long-term career as a global artist. Isekai and Broke operate as one international team, and this deal demonstrates what we can achieve together. The distinction between independent and major labels is becoming increasingly irrelevant when it comes to competing for the best talent.”

Jack Mangan and Ewan Jenkins, co-founders of Isekai Records, added: “We’re genre-agnostic at Isekai, and Shotta’s. is exactly the kind of record that excites everyone across the company. We’ve been following the new sounds coming out of the UK R&B scene, and when we first heard it, we had the same instinct we had with Embrace It and I Run. We knew there was something special.We also knew there would be significant competition for the record, so we had to demonstrate why Isekai and Broke were the right partners. We believe Season 25 has enormous international potential, and we're looking forward to building on the momentum he's already created.”