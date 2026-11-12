Ben Lovett's TVG Hospitality to open Brooklyn waterfront venue Domino in 2027

TVG Hospitality has unveiled plans for Domino, a new all-ages 750-capacity venue and creative hub in Brooklyn set to open in April 2027.

The Williamsburg venue is situated on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn on the site of the former Domino Sugar Refinery (now known as The Refinery at Domino). The building’s industrial infrastructure includes a 240-foot-tall chimney visible from Manhattan.

Domino, which is being developed in partnership with Emerson Hospitality, will feature concerts, club nights, comedy, film screenings, live podcast tapings, fashion and art events. Artist rehearsals, recording sessions, educational programmes and collaborations with local cultural organisations and non-profits are also planned.

“Williamsburg was my introduction to New York City, as it was for so many artists and musicians 20 years ago,” said Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, founder of TVG Hospitality. “The neighborhood has changed enormously since then, but for decades, people have sought and found community in places like the one we’re building. Domino is our chance to carry that on: somewhere artists can develop ideas, audiences can discover something new, and neighbors feel they belong. Neighborhoods change. The need for a place like this never does.”

Neighborhoods change. The need for a place like this never does Ben Lovett

As a member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Domino will be “committed to that independence”, according to the announcement.

Dice will be Domino's ticketing platform. The venue will also operate with an “artist-first approach” to the economics of the room, including a commitment not to take a cut of artist merchandise sales.

“As venues continue to shutter but the desire for human connection continues to grow, Domino arrives at a moment when independent spaces for live music and collective experience feel more necessary than ever,” said TVG Hospitality’s statement. “In an era of screen-time fatigue, Domino bets on the enduring power of being there in person. Above all, Domino is where artists and audiences can find each other: by sharing the same room, feeling the music and experiencing something unrepeatable, together.”

“Independent venues built Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and NYC’s nightlife economy,” said Jen Lyon, owner, MeanRed Productions, president NYIVA (New York Independent Venue Association). “Our hope is for the city and state to support us as an industry as we welcome TVG Hospitality’s new venue and the independent spirit it brings to Brooklyn.”

The venue will establish a cultural board to review programming, champion emerging artists and voices, spot opportunities to broaden genre, scene, audience, and community reach, and offer impartial recommendations on behalf of the neighborhood.

PHOTO: Domino rendered image