BDi Music signs cellist, composer and producer Zara Hudson-Kozdoj

BDi Music has signed Polish-Jamaican cellist, composer, conductor and producer Zara Hudson-Kozdoj to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Born in North London, Hudson-Kozdoj was awarded a scholarship and bursary to study at the Royal College of Music where she completed both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in cello performance and conducting.

Her debut album, Remember Who You Are, was released last year with Platoon. She has written and recorded a follow-up EP at Studio Richter-Mahr, titled Requiem, and is currently in discussion with labels, aiming for a release next year.

Alongside her solo work, Hudson-Kozdoj is part of both Max Richter and Celeste’s live and recording bands, as well as playing regularly with Chineke! Orchestra (as principal cello) and the London Contemporary Orchestra.

She has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Barbican, Union Chapel, Rough Trade, Glastonbury, Village Underground and the Roundhouse and has toured extensively around Europe playing major concert halls.

Hudson-Kozdoj has amassed more than 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Zara Hudson-Kozdoj said: “I joined BDi Music recently as I was drawn to their personal touch when approaching my music and forging a working relationship. I grew up in and around Camden and immediately felt at home when I met the team at their offices near Chalk Farm. I am really excited to join the BDi roster at a relatively early part of my career and I can't wait to see what this partnership will bring!”

She stands in esteemed company when it comes to her orchestral work and has made a really strong start to her journey as a solo artist Sarah Liversedge

BDi Founder and MD Sarah Liversedge said: “Zara is a hugely talented artist and songwriter who has achieved so much very quickly in her career. She stands in esteemed company when it comes to her orchestral work and has made a really strong start to her journey as a solo artist. We look forward to developing her career with her.”

BDi creative assistant Tristan Tongue said: “Zara’s music is incredibly powerful and moving. Her sound is large and dramatic and yet very personal through her ability on the cello. I can’t wait for more people to discover her.”

Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music is an independent music publishing company with accolades including four Ivor Novello Awards and a Grammy for Amy Wadge’s writing share on Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

The company represents publishing for co-written hit songs from a diverse range of international artists including Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Christina Perri, Keith Urban, Major Lazer, Forest Blakk, Tom Grennan, James Bay, James Blunt, Mario, Birdy, Jack Savoretti, All Time Low, Deno, Rod Wave, Nina Nesbitt and many more.

The BDi roster includes established and emerging artists and songwriters including: Jerub, Dan Whitlam, Roo Panes Joshua Burnside, FJ Law, Go Easy, Gus Tiramani, Ben Lythe, Liz Cass, Paige Bea, Ellysse Mason, Aimée, Ae Mak, Lemonade Shoelace and more.