AIM appoints Junior Foster and Aly Gillani as co-chairs of board of directors

In a first for the Association of Independent Music (AIM), the trade body has appointed co-chairs to lead its board of directors.

The organisation has elected Because Music/London Records’ head of digital partnerships Junior Foster and First Word Records’ director Aly Gillani (until recently, artist & label relations lead at Bandcamp).

The board of AIM approved Foster and Gillani’s joint bid to combine their expertise to drive its strategy and activities forward.

Aly Gillani said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the role of co-chair with Junior. Being able to represent and advocate for the independent music community is a huge responsibility, and one that I’m deeply honoured to have been trusted with.”

Junior Foster added: “I’m incredibly proud to become co-chair of AIM alongside Aly. It’s an honour to represent the independent labels and people who bring such creativity, passion and ambition to music. I can’t wait to get started and champion this extraordinary community.”

The duo take over from outgoing chair, Beggars Group’s director of live licensing, Ruth Barlow. After having served three years, Barlow will step down from both her chair role and board seat at AIM's annual general meeting on November 19.

Foster and Gillani will make their first public address to AIM’s membership at the upcoming AGM, where Barlow will give an outgoing speech.

Ruth has set a high bar for Aly and Junior but I have no doubt they will rise to the challenge Gee Davy

The AGM will also feature BBC director of music Lorna Clarke, following the launch of the Our BBC: Our Music campaign in Parliament last month.

The event will also unveil details of projects funded by the government’s Music Growth Fund via Arts Council, and the announcement of the four new members of AIM’s board of directors following member elections.

Ruth Barlow said: “It’s been a privilege to champion a sector I care so passionately about at a time when genuine independence has never been more important to uphold. After three incredibly rewarding, and at times challenging, years as AIM’s chair, I couldn’t be happier to be handing over to two excellent board members, Aly and Junior, who together bring a wealth of experience as well as different and hugely complementary perspectives. I know they’ll make a fantastic team, building on AIM’s work advocating for the interests of independent music businesses and the artists they support.”

AIM CEO Gee Davy said: “Ruth has been an incredibly supportive chair during the first years of my tenure as CEO, and it’s been a privilege to work so closely with someone so knowledgeable, dedicated and clear on the importance of independence in music to the health of the market and culture. She has set a high bar for Aly and Junior but I have no doubt they will rise to the challenge.”

She added: “It is fitting that, as we end the year in which our annual guiding theme has been ‘Collective Strength’, AIM sees its first ever co-chairs. They have both already delivered excellent work as board members – including Junior’s leadership on AIM’s Digital Committee, and Aly’s advocacy on recent D2C challenges alongside AIM’s deputy chair Tony Morley [The Leaf Label] - and I’m excited to work with them in this new configuration.”