SBTV honours Jamal Edwards at 20th anniversary show

SBTV has marked its 20th anniversary with a show at The O2 that offered “a reminder of what SBTV stands for and a glimpse into what’s next”.

A range of artists including Big Narstie, Tinchy Stryder, Tinie Tempah, Wiley, Chip, Roll Deep, Frisco, Devlin, Lady Leshurr, Big Zuu, Krept & Konan, Headie One, WSTRN, Professor Green, Shola Ama, Kyla, Dappy, Yungen, Scorcher, Griminal, NoLay, Tempah T, 36, Rimzee, Ms Banks, RV, Skrapz, 8syn and Kass T8 all performed, while Target, Kenny Allstar and Mack 10 were on hand to DJ.

The night also paid tribute to SBTV founder and former Music Week cover star Jamal Edwards, who passed away in 2022.

Seeing The O2 come together to celebrate 20 years of SBTV, the incredible artists who have been part of our journey and most importantly my brother Jamal’s legacy, was something I’ll never forget Tanisha Artman, SBTV

Tanisha Artman, CEO of SBTV, described the night as “everything I hoped it would be and so much more”.

“Seeing The O2 come together to celebrate 20 years of SBTV, the incredible artists who have been part of our journey and most importantly my brother Jamal’s legacy, was something I’ll never forget,” Artman said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and beyond grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life. Last night wasn’t just a celebration of the past 20 years, it was a reminder of what SBTV stands for and a glimpse into what’s next. This is only the beginning. Self belief always!”

Brenda Edwards also addressed the crowd, highlighting the importance of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust (JESB), with proceeds from the event going towards the cause.

Jamal didn’t believe success was something you were meant to hold onto; he believed success was meant to be shared Brenda Edwards

Brenda Edwards said: “Jamal believed opportunities were meant to be shared, whether you were an artist, an entrepreneur, a creative young person with a dream or simply someone looking for a chance. He didn’t believe success was something you were meant to hold onto; he believed success was meant to be shared.”

According to a press release, the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust works with young people aged 18–25 who are “locked out of opportunity, creating the conditions for self-belief to grow through care, connection and community”.

The Trust pledges to help find opportunities and support for young people who are “facing poverty, marginalisation, homelessness and barriers to education and employment”.

"Jamal had an incredible gift for opening doors," added Brenda Edwards.

PHOTO: Meara Kallista Morse