Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Evanescence to headline Download Festival 2027

Download Festival has revealed headliners for its 24th edition, branded as DLXXIV.

Download will return to Donington Park on June 9-13, 2027. Tickets are on sale now.

The rock and metal festival has confirmed that Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Evanescence are topping the bill, along with more than 100 other names as part of the line-up in this initial announcement.

Blink-182 will be making their Download debut next year, while Bring Me The Horizon return following their headline set in 2023.

Evanescence, fronted by Amy Lee, will become the festival’s second female-led headliner. Linkin Park headlined and closed out the Sunday night of the festival this summer.

Other acts announced for the Live Nation event include Mötley Crüe, Turnstile, The Prodigy, Faith No More, I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, President, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Basement, Soft Play, High Vis, Static-X, Murderdolls, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Malevolence, Converge, Comeback Kid, Terror, The Hives, Dayseeker, Bilmuri, Holding Absence, Pvris, Hawthorne Heights, Carcass, Napalm Death and more.

Download triumphed in the Festival Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards earlier this year.

The DLXXIV line-up was revealed at a launch banquet at Alexandra Palace Theatre, including a launch film and a Q&A with festival director Kam Haq.

Early Bird tickets sold out within two weeks, according to the organisers. Download is expected to sell out for the fifth year in a row.