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Charts analysis: Babydoll increases its substantial lead at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 13th 2026 at 6:15PM

Babydoll is No.1 for the fourth week in a row for Jamie Miller, increasing its lead over its nearest challenger from 80.03% to 84.57%, even as its own consumption falls for the second week in a row, to 66,487 units (333 physicals, 3,334 digital downloads, 62,820 sales-equivalent streams). 

Its new runner-up, after three non-consecutive weeks at its previous peak of No.3, is Stop The Wedding! by Ashe, which returns to growth adding 10.80% week-on-week to 36,023 units, and displacing Housewife ...

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