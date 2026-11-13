Babydoll is No.1 for the fourth week in a row for Jamie Miller, increasing its lead over its nearest challenger from 80.03% to 84.57%, even as its own consumption falls for the second week in a row, to 66,487 units (333 physicals, 3,334 digital downloads, 62,820 sales-equivalent streams).

Its new runner-up, after three non-consecutive weeks at its previous peak of No.3, is Stop The Wedding! by Ashe, which returns to growth adding 10.80% week-on-week to 36,023 units, and displacing Housewife ...