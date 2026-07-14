Country Music Association appoints Brittany Schaffer as next CEO

The Country Music Association (CMA) has named Brittany Schaffer as its next CEO.

Schaffer will succeed Sarah Trahern, who will retire at the end of the year following 13 years at the helm of the Nashville-based organisation.

Schaffer joins from Belmont University where she serves as Dean of the Mike Curb College Of Entertainment & Music Business. Prior to her time at Belmont, she spent over a decade in the industry as an entertainment attorney at Loeb & Loeb LLP and later as head of artist & label partnerships, Nashville, at Spotify.

"Country Music meets people where they are, and it changes lives every day. That starts with songwriters and artists and everyone who carries this music to fans around the world,” she said. “Serving them is the honour of a lifetime."

Schaffer will join the CMA on September 8 as part of a strategic transition plan before officially succeeding Trahern on January 1, 2027.

"Sarah Trahern will leave CMA and this community stronger than she found it. I'm grateful for her mentorship and friendship, and for a transition marked by the same professionalism and intentionality that defined her tenure," said Schaffer. "Together with CMA's talented staff and members, we'll build on that foundation. We'll reinforce the connectivity within this community, bring renewed energy to our signature events, and find new ways to connect Country Music with fans around the world. And if we get that right, somewhere a song will find somebody who needs to hear it. That's the heart of this work, and I can't wait to get started.”

I wish Brittany every success as she steps into this role, and I look forward to cheering this entire industry on for many years to come Sarah Trahern, CMA

Schaffer's appointment follows a comprehensive process led by a search committee formed by CMA's board of directors, in partnership with independent executive search firm Buffkin Baker.

“Our search committee set out to find a leader who understands the responsibility of representing this industry, not just the opportunity of it,” says Jay Williams, CMA board chair and WME Nashville partner and co-head. “We met with an exceptional group of candidates, and we believe Brittany is exactly the leader to carry this organisation into its next era, and to make sure Country Music's influence continues to expand well beyond Nashville.”

Trahern added: “Leading this organisation for 13 years has been the honour of my life, and I have this community to thank for that. I’m grateful to our search committee for the time, care and integrity they brought to this process, and I trust the thoughtfulness they poured into it.

"I wish Brittany every success as she steps into this role, and I look forward to cheering this entire industry on for many years to come.”

Photo Credit: Matt Andrews