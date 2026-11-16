Lately, everything has changed for DAMEDAME*, as the duo the industry can’t stop talking about followed up the release of their debut full-length by winning the New Artist category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards. Here, we join artists and producers Barbara Boko and Edith Nelson – plus Robots & Humans and The Flight Club – as they ascend to the big time. What follows is a frank discussion of what it takes to make it, how ...