The O2, Believe, co:brand, ORCA, Live Trust and Ticketmaster join FFWD for their biggest conference yet

Sponsor content created with FFWD Music Conference

FFWD returns for 2027 with an expanded London event that is set to be attended by 350 current and future industry leaders.

Initial speakers include Steve Sayer (The O2), Alice McLean (Believe), Nick Eziefula (Simkins and artist Essa), Holly Jones (Greater Manchester Combined Authority) and Claire Ruddock (Broadwick Live).

Taking place at Hackney Church on Wednesday, 10th February, tickets are on sale now with special offers for early bookings.

EXPLORING KEY DYNAMICS

Founded by music economist Chris Carey in 2015, the future-facing music conference marked its 10th anniversary last year with its biggest ever edition to date.

FFWD continues to grow with another compelling line-up from across the international music industry. Speakers exploring key trends and the most pressing issues will include leading voices from The O2, Believe, Royal Albert Hall, Broadwick Live, Comes With Fries (Australia), the LIVE Trust, Solo Music Agency and many more.

FFWD 2026 (L-R) Matthew Todd, Sophie Kennard, Thando Zulu and Mark Davyd

The 2027 programme will explore the key questions facing music today with expert insights on the impact of AI on creators, how to build sustainable careers, the importance of independence in innovation and how the album format is still essential for connecting with fans.

As well as delivering a day of ideas, debate and knowledge-sharing about the rapidly evolving music sector, this year’s edition offers increased opportunities to network and connect with fellow executives from across the business.

The gathering has become a key date in the industry calendar for anyone working on the frontline with artists – including recorded music, live, merchandise and management – as well as music tech companies looking to make connections, and the wider ecosystem across marketing, strategic roles, commercial positions, partnerships, law and academia.

The first speakers confirmed for 2027 include:

– Adele Oliver, Author, Deeping It: Colonialism, Culture & Criminalisation of UK Drill

– Alice McLean, Head of Label & Artist Solutions, UK, Believe

– Antonia Lines, Senior Programmes Manager, LIVE Trust

– Benedict Cork, artist

– Cam Petschi, Head of Music, co:brand

– Charly Beedell-Tuck, Agent, Solo

– Claire Ruddock, Director of Marketing and Culture, Broadwick Live

– Dr Rebecca Fiebrink, Professor of Creative Computing, University of the Arts London

– Emily Thomas, Marketing, Motive Unknown

– Holly Jones, Principal, Music, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

– James Ainscough OBE, CEO, Royal Albert Hall

– James Fleury, Founder, WYTS

– Nick Eziefula, Partner, Simkins and artist Essa

– Patrick Clifton, Executive Director, ORCA

– Steve Sayer, SVP and GM, The O2

– Vanessa Picken, Founder, Comes With Fries, (Australia)



NEW IDEAS & FUTURE LEADERS

A key motivation for launching FFWD was Chris's own experience speaking at conferences and meeting people from all walks of life. Chris came through the ranks at PRS For Music moving to senior roles at EMI then Universal and more recently consulting as Chief Economist for LIVE. He's passionate about connecting people and lifting them up.

As a successful music conference organiser, his varied industry experience and vast range of connections make him as suited to speaking on the FFWD stage as working behind the scenes to bring together a complementary line-up of speakers.

Sarah Slater, GM, Ticketmaster UK, said: “Ten years in, the thing Chris keeps getting right with FFWD is who’s in the room – the people who’ll be running this business in a decade, sitting alongside the people running it now.”

She added: “The best ideas in music come from managers, promoters, artists, labels, writers and venue teams comparing notes, and FFWD gets them all talking to each other for a day. You always leave with something you didn’t walk in with.”

FFWD is on a mission to bring good people together to build a bright future Chris Carey

“FFWD is on a mission to bring good people together to build a bright future,” said Chris Carey. “Part of that means setting up the tough conversations and bringing a diverse range of great minds together to discuss what is next for the music industry.

"More than that, FFWD goes beyond the content and prioritises creating a welcoming environment where people can meet each other easily and build their own connections and network together.”

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The conference places an emphasis on practical, actionable conversations and on creating connections across different parts of the sector. For many who attend the event, that creative or commercial spark is as important as the line-up of speakers.

Over the last decade, FFWD events have led to artists finding managers, businesses finding co-founders, artists getting signed, companies finding investors and many long-term professional relationships being formed.

The past 10 years has seen a line-up of artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs and executives including Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital), Emmy Lovell (Soundcloud), MNEK (artist and writer), Karen Emanuel OBE (Key Production), Sophie Kennard (Chase & Status managers Frame Artists), Nile Rodgers (Chic), Kamille (artist and writer), Merck Mercuriadis (Hipgnosis), Dr Jo Twist (BPI), Gus Unger-Hamilton (Alt-J), Lara Baker (Spotify), Sana Ali Aamir (Fever) and many more.

Alongside its panel programme for 2027, FFWD will again feature its fast-paced 15-minute sessions, offering focused insights from leading figures across the business. The short presentations will explore global music trends, modern label economics, building music cities, and the criminalisation of Drill culture.

Sponsors and supporters include Ticketmaster UK, the Organisation for Recorded Culture and Arts (ORCA) and Prisma Music Group.

Further programme and speaker announcements will follow.

Attendees are encouraged to book early with FFWD:LDN 27 Early Bird tickets priced £125 +VAT (until December 16).

Regular tickets (£145+VAT) will then go on sale from December 16 until January 15.

To ensure you don’t miss out on tickets, head here to book now.

Photo credit: Amanda Rose Photography