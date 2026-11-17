British music industry generates record £8.4 billion for UK economy in 2025

Tours by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and Oasis helped the British music industry generate a record £8.4 billion for the UK economy in 2025 – up 5.7% year-on-year – according to a new UK Music report.

The organisation's annual This Is Music study also showed UK music exports revenue rose 3.6% to a new high of £5bn.

International tours by the likes of Oasis, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sam Fender and Robbie Williams boosted export growth, while recorded music exports reached a new peak of £800 million – up from £794m in 2024.

The breakthrough of Olivia Dean and the emergence of fresh talent such as Myles Smith and Lola Young are credited with further driving economic growth, alongside chart-topping albums from Sleep Token, Yungblud, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Biffy Clyro

“Our music industry has once again shown why it is one of the UK’s greatest economic and cultural success stories," said UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl. "This year’s This Is Music report reveals a sector that continues to grow and innovate despite significant challenges. We should rightly celebrate what has been achieved over the past year, but we must also ask what is needed to ensure that this success continues."

We are not simply asking government to act. We stand ready to be part of the solution too Tom Kiehl, UK Music

The report outlines four key recommendations for government action to help ensure the music industry can continue to grow. UK Music is calling on the government to cut EU touring barriers, including interim support for rising costs such as customs charges on direct-to-consumer record sales, and to join Agora EU.

It also wants a sustainably funded BBC, tougher protections against AI firms using creators’ work without permission, and business rates relief for recording studios.

Kiehl warned that the UK music industry faced a number of challenges that threatened its status.

“As a matter of priority, the government must use the upcoming UK EU summit on November 20 to work to remove barriers to EU exports," he said. "Also, it must not give AI a free pass and should support a sustainably funded BBC - and deliver economic growth for music in every postcode.

“We are not simply asking government to act. We stand ready to be part of the solution too. The UK music industry has never lacked talent, ambition or creativity. The challenge now is ensuring the right environment exists for those strengths to flourish. If we get that right, the opportunities ahead are enormous.”

The UK remains the second biggest recorded music exporter after the US. Last year saw Central Cee become the first UK rap artist to have a Top 10 LP in the US, while Sleep Token topped the US albums chart with Even In Arcadia.

Total UK music industry employment in 2025 rose marginally (+0.3%) to 220,500 from 219,770 posts the previous year.

We have a lot to build on, but there are also challenges we need to address Ian Murray MP

The UK government unveiled a raft of new measures – covering exports, licensing, music education and funding for artists and teams – over the summer as part of a new long-term Music Plan to back the music sector.

According to the July announcement, Turn It Up: Our Plan for Music will boost innovation and growth for a sector that is already worth at least £8 billion to the economy.

“Our music industry is the envy across the world and I am delighted that the sector is now worth £8.4 billion, with exports up to £5 billion and employment remaining steady at 220,500," said creative industries minister Ian Murray MP. "I want to ensure that music continues to thrive across every part of the UK. From our world-leading music businesses and grassroots venues to the schools and communities where the next generation discovers its talent, we must recognise the full contribution music makes to our economy, our culture and our national life."

He continued: “We have a lot to build on, but there are also challenges we need to address. Turn It Up: Our Plan For Music sets out the government’s commitment to supporting the sector and securing its long-term success. Backed by our £45 million Music Growth Package, we are investing in the grassroots infrastructure, talent pipeline and independent businesses that keep the sector competitive.

"We will continue to work closely with the sector to tackle challenges, seize new opportunities and ensure that UK music continues to thrive – driving growth, creating jobs and opportunities and reaching new audiences around the world.”

INDUSTRY REACTION

Industry figures have responded to today's report.

Paul Clements, CEO at the Music Publishers Association, said: "UK Music's latest figures are a powerful reminder of the enormous economic and cultural value of British music. At the heart of this success are the songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers whose creativity and investment underpin our world-leading industry, with UK music publishing revenues growing to £1.74 billion. Royalty distributions through MCPS increased by 9.5%, demonstrating our commitment to delivering greater value to those we represent.

"However, we cannot take this success for granted. Further growth and unlocking the industry's full potential will require the UK Government’s support in sustaining a policy environment that protects copyright, supports fair remuneration for rights-holders and removes barriers to international trade.”

Olivier Robert-Murphy, CEO and vice chancellor of BIMM University, said: "The UK music industry contributed a record £8.4 billion to the economy in 2025, which is fantastic news. However, while the industry grew by 5.7%, employment increased by just 0.3%, and grassroots infrastructure remains under strain.

"We have no shortage of musical talent in this country, but our challenge remains in turning that talent into sustainable careers. As UK Music has shown, it's never been easier to make and release music, but it's also harder than ever before for artists to build careers. The report recognises the importance of retaining higher education and specialist institutions such as BIMM as a route into the industry.

"The music industry has also transformed dramatically over the past decade. The question we should be asking is whether music education has kept pace. Are we preparing young people for an industry that no longer exists? As educators, we have a responsibility to challenge ourselves. Artistic excellence remains essential, but it must go hand in hand with entrepreneurship, technology, AI, and an understanding of the commercial realities of the music business. At BIMM, we believe that preparing the next generation means equipping them with both the creative and professional skills to navigate this changing industry.

“And we mustn't forget where it all begins," he added. "Every successful artist started somewhere, often in a small venue, a local studio or on a stage in their hometown. Those grassroots opportunities, alongside universities and other training pathways, are all part of the same ecosystem.

"If we want Britain to remain a global music powerhouse, we need to invest not just in developing talent, but in giving that talent the skills, networks and opportunities to succeed in an industry that is constantly reinventing itself."

Muyiwa Olarewaju OBE, station director and head of music, Premier Gospel, said: “UK Music’s report celebrates British music’s contribution to the economy, but it also shows how hard it has become to develop the next generation of talent, with fewer new British artists breaking through since 2020.

“One part of Britain’s music infrastructure rarely gets talked about: our churches. Every week, in churches across the country, young people learn instruments, train their voices and perform with live bands. For many, church is their first rehearsal room and their first stage.

“Raye, who this week topped the Grammy nominations, grew up in a church where her mother sang in the choir and her father was musical director. DC3, who we championed early in his career and who went on to win a Premier Gospel Award, has since won at the MOBOs and become the youngest rapper to feature on the cover of GQ.

“If we want more British artists to break through, churches should be recognised as part of Britain’s grassroots music infrastructure. We’d welcome the chance to work with UK Music on how that contribution could be counted, and on the wider conversation about music education and the next generation of British talent.”

PHOTO: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images