Royalty and distribution platform Notes.fm partners with Musixmatch

Notes.fm has partnered with music data company Musixmatch to integrate enhanced, time-synced lyrics into its distribution services.

The integration is part of Notes.fm's wider effort to bring music distribution, publishing administration and royalty collection together on one platform, making it easier for independent artists to release music and manage their earnings.

Synchronised lyrics are often managed separately from music distribution, adding another step for artists preparing a release. Through the partnership, Notes.fm aims to make enhanced lyrics a core part of its distribution offering, building on its tools for managing new releases and transferring existing catalogues.

“Our goal is to make it easier for musicians to do everything in one place, from releasing their music to collecting the money they're owed,” said Notes.fm co-founder and CEO Tim Luckow. “We want to offer the best distribution and lyrics experience possible, and that means working with the best partners in the industry. Musixmatch helps us deliver a better experience for fans while making the process simpler for the artists behind the music.”

We’re pleased to partner with Notes.fm to make lyrics a core part of the distribution process Marco Paglia, Musixmatch

Musixmatch is a global music data, technology and services company which provides music intelligence, rights administration and tools that help make music accurately attributed, discovered and monetised worldwide.

The company works with partners across the music and technology ecosystem – including artists, songwriters, publishers, platforms and distributors – to power lyrics experiences, rights management and music data solutions at global scale.

“Lyrics are a vital part of how fans connect with a song and the artist behind it, and the words themselves are data that help a song get found and correctly attributed," said Musixmatch co-president Marco Paglia. "That’s why they deserve the same care and attention as every other part of a music release, and why every artist, not only those with a label behind them, should have access to it.

"We’re pleased to partner with Notes.fm to make lyrics a core part of the distribution process, giving artists a straightforward way to deliver their lyrics alongside their music, and to make sure they get paid every time their words are used."

Notes.fm recently raised $5 million, backed by artists and music industry executives including Zach Bryan, Benny Blanco, Tainy, Ari Emanuel, Julie Greenwald and Sam Hendel. The funding will support continued platform development and global expansion as the company builds out its distribution, publishing and financial tools for independent musicians.

It also recently introduced its Releases feature and announced a partnership with Stripe to streamline distribution, publishing administration and money management.

To date, the US-based company says it has already identified more than $10m in previously unclaimed royalties across artists and catalogues including James Blake, Zach Bryan, Mt Joy and Girl In Red.