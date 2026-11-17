Red Light and !K7 alumni launch Groovedesk to streamline music releases

Groovedesk has launched a new workspace designed to streamline how record labels manage music releases, bringing project management, marketing, assets and analytics together in a single platform.

The app automates administrative tasks across release campaigns, from building timelines and assigning deliverables to drafting marketing plans and compiling performance reports.

More than 40 music companies are already using the platform, including Insomniac Music Group, ATC Management, Deadbeats, The Other Songs and EQT.

"Labels are putting out more music with smaller teams than ever, and the admin work just keeps growing," said Groovedesk CEO Justin De Marco. "Most teams hold it together with spreadsheets, email threads and half a dozen group chats, but none of those were built for releasing music. Groovedesk is. It gives the whole team one place to run every release, and it automates repetitive work so they can spend more time on the artists."

Billed as "the intelligent workspace for record labels", Montreal and Los Angeles-based Groovedesk was founded by De Marco, former head of marketing for Red Light Management's electronic department; COO Francis di Stasio, ex-label manager at !K7, Turbo Recordings and Courage!; and CPO Louis Thompson-Amadei, previously of creative platform Landr.

It's genuinely changed the game in terms of how we operate and run the label Harrison Bennett, Deadbeats

The founders built the first version for their artist and label services agency Mega Labs, running more than 100 releases for artists such as Thirty Seconds To Mars, Cheat Codes, Mind Against and Hudson Mohawke, before closing the agency in 2025 to focus on Groovedesk full time.

The new platform allows labels to create release timelines automatically, generate marketing plans using their own templates and previous campaigns, store promotional assets and share project information with artists, managers and external partners.



It also tracks post-release performance, including streams, playlist additions, DJ support, press and radio coverage, compiling the results into reports for artists.

Groovedesk says labels using its first version are saving an estimated 12 hours per month, with release setup 90% faster and campaign reporting reduced from an hour to less than two minutes.



"From scheduling, project and task management, it's flawless," said Harrison Bennett, label manager at Deadbeats. "It's genuinely changed the game in terms of how we operate and run the label."