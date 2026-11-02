Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2026: Ruth Collett, artist & label partnerships lead, Spotify

During the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2026, we inducted a host of trailblazing industry executives into the Roll Of Honour, in association with Live Nation Women.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Emma Banks, Charisse Beaumont, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, Laura Monks, Shani Gonzales and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

Ruth Collett is artist & label partnerships lead at Spotify where she is responsible for managing relationships across the UK industry and delivering high-impact artist partnerships and campaigns. In the role, she has led Spotify's global campaigns for some of the UK’s most influential artists including Ed Sheeran, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Central Cee and Raye, among many others.

Crucially, Collett has also led work across Spotify’s global music and equity programmes, which aim to celebrate and amplify emerging and under-represented voices in music. Having previously worked as a manager of global artist relations at Deezer, among other positions, she brings extensive experience across music streaming, artist partnerships and campaign strategy.

Here Music Week asks Ruth to reflect on her journey so far, and share some life lessons with us...

How do you feel about joining the Roll Of Honour?

“I feel very proud to be in such good company. There are so many women on the Roll Of Honour who I admire and who have had an impact on me – directly or indirectly – so to now be among them is very special.”

Looking back, how do you reflect on your early years getting into the industry?

“I came into the industry after a difficult couple of years with illness. I was very lucky to have brilliant people who believed in me from the beginning and gave me opportunities before I necessarily had the experience. To this day, I remember the first gig that I went to for work and just not believing my luck. I still feel as energised every time I’m at a show.”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“Liz Goodwin [ex-Atlantic Records GM, ex-Glassnote MD] and Junior Foster [head, digital partnerships UK, Because], my music ‘mum and dad’. They gave me my first real opportunities in the industry, taught me the ropes, and were extremely generous in such valuable ways. They continue to be two of my biggest champions and sounding boards. Without them, I am absolutely sure I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

With a background working at DSPs, you clearly see streaming platforms as vital components of the music ecosystem. How proud do you feel to lead artist & label partnerships across the UK & IE for Spotify? And what is important to your role in 2026, compared with, say, five years ago?

“The role is constantly evolving, but at the heart it remains about working as closely as possible with artists and their teams to understand what matters to them, how Spotify can best support their ambitions, and how we can create opportunities that genuinely bring them closer to their fans. That feels particularly important in 2026. As the industry continues to evolve, keeping real artists and human creativity at the centre of what we do matters enormously to me. Our team represents Spotify externally, but internally we’re champions for artists and their teams, ensuring their perspectives are understood and considered in the decisions we make. That drives my work every day.”

Do you have an ethos to ensure that all parties are heard and represented?

“We’re a team of genuine music lovers. Our job is to advocate for artists and help connect them with audiences, regardless of where they are in their career or who they’re signed to. That might mean supporting an emerging artist with their first playlist cover, or celebrating an established artist with a Billions Club Live. The scale of the partnership may change, but the commitment to helping great music find its audience remains the same. I put trust and respect at the heart of all my relationships. That is the foundation for all the creativity and collaboration that follows.”

You championed and worked closely with Raye and Olivia Dean long before their breakthrough moments. Then you led the Spotify album campaign for Lola Young. How did it feel to be involved with those artists before they broke big?

“All three are incredible artists who are so deserving of their success. I’ve been lucky enough to work with each of them, and their brilliant teams, at different points along the way. Working with Raye on her debut album My 21st Century Blues felt like the beginning of something really special. Celebrating The Art Of Loving with Olivia and her top fans on the eve of release felt the same. Seeing Lola perform at our Best New Artist party in LA in January was another highlight of my year. A big part of our work in artist & label partnerships is about export, helping UK artists and releases have success globally. This year has really shown the impact of that. They’re all exactly where they should be – and it’s been a privilege to play a tiny part along the way.”

I’ve learned to spend less time thinking about all the reasons something might not work and more time asking what would be needed to make it happen Ruth Collett, Spotify

The Spotify Equal platform – a global commitment that aims to foster equity for women working in audio – is now in its fifth year. You’ve led the programme since you joined Spotify. Can you explain why you felt compelled to head it up?

“Women remain underrepresented across all parts of the music industry. Equal is about sustained visibility and support, and using Spotify’s platform to amplify brilliant artists at different stages of their careers and from all over the world. I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many incredible women through Equal, and seeing what can happen when an artist is given meaningful support, visibility and the opportunity to reach new audiences is incredibly rewarding. There is obviously still much more work to do when it comes to achieving genuine equity across the industry, which is exactly why programmes like Equal continue to matter.”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“The thing I’m most proud of are the relationships and trust I’ve built with artists and their teams, and the work that’s come from that. I’ve been lucky enough to work with artists at really important moments in their careers and, increasingly, to take those partnerships beyond traditional release campaigns. Our new Hometown series is a great example: bringing artists back to the places that shaped them for one-night-only shows, creating something special for local fans and capturing those moments for audiences around the world. Seeing an idea go from an initial conversation with an artist to something fans are experiencing in real life is when I feel most proud of what I do.”

Can you offer some advice to young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“Find your people and build a community around you of likeminded colleagues and confidants. So many of the most important relationships in my career are with people I’ve worked and grown alongside – people I learn from, collaborate with, and call when I need advice. Celebrating each other’s successes is one of the most rewarding parts of working in this industry.”

And what is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t talk yourself out of opportunities. There will always be a reason to say no, to decide you’re not quite ready or to assume somebody else could do it better. Back yourself, say yes, and work the rest out afterwards.”

Is there a young woman you'd like to shout out who you think is a rising star in the industry?

“All the genuinely incredible women I get to work with at Spotify. It’s truly a joy to be surrounded by such creative, ambitious and impressive women every day.”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're enjoying right now/excited about?

“Nectar Woode and Tia Gordon soundtracked my summer.”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2026 so far?

“I’ve learned to spend less time thinking about all the reasons something might not work and more time asking what would be needed to make it happen. Often the best work comes from being ambitious enough to try things that haven’t been done before. Again, don’t talk yourself out of the opportunity before you’ve even tried.”