About Kilimanjaro Live

Kilimanjaro Live is one of the UK's leading live entertainment promoters with a proven track record of guiding artists from grassroots venues to stadiums. We work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, Sam Fender, Gorillaz, Andrea Bocelli and Hans Zimmer, alongside comedy, spoken word and other live events.

About the role

The Marketing Coordinator supports the marketing team across campaign delivery and team administration for Kilimanjaro Live's portfolio of events. The role manages a portfolio of smaller campaigns with guidance from the Campaign Managers and Marketing Manager, and supports the day-to-day running of a busy marketing department, from on-sale checks to print and invoices.

The role works closely with the Head of Marketing, Marketing Manager and Campaign Managers, as well as the ticketing and creative teams.

Key responsibilities

Campaigns

Plan, deliver and monitor a portfolio of smaller campaigns across digital and print, with guidance from the Campaign Managers.

Support the Campaign Managers on larger campaigns as workload requires.

Gather and circulate the assets needed for campaigns, such as artwork, biogs and press releases.

Submit briefs to the creative team for artwork requirements.

Assist with promotional events and activations when needed.

On-sale support

Carry out announce and on-sale checks, ensuring ticket agent and venue listings match the approved show information, and flag any errors to the relevant Campaign Manager.

Co-ordinate with the ticketing team to provide materials and information for sales activity.

Print and collateral

Order print for the team, manage proofs and deadlines, and co-ordinate the delivery and distribution of marketing collateral.

Team administration

Co-ordinate marketing invoices, check them against what was booked and track spend against campaign budgets.

Maintain shared supplier contacts and team files.

Take notes in all team meetings.

Undertake any other relevant duties or reasonable requests from the CEO or department heads for the benefit of the company.

About you

Essential

Some experience in a marketing, events or support role, ideally in live entertainment.

Excellent planning and organisation skills, with the ability to manage several deadlines at once.

Strong attention to detail, particularly when checking information against an approved source.

Confident writing clear copy in a consistent voice.

Comfortable using spreadsheets for trackers and budgets.

Able to work as part of a team and to thrive independently in a fast-paced environment.

An enthusiastic and passionate interest in live events, from emerging artists to heritage acts, theatre and family entertainment.

Desirable

Experience with Photoshop, Canva or equivalent.

Experience of social media and paid digital advertising.

Experience working with print suppliers or processing invoices.

What we offer

28 days annual leave

Competitive pension

Optional private medical insurance

Life assurance at four times your basic salary.

Complimentary tickets and guest list places for Kilimanjaro Live shows, subject to availability

Interest free season ticket loan

Cycle to Work scheme for a bike and safety accessories worth up to £1,000.

Hormonal support benefit

How to apply

Please send your CV and a cover letter to careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk

Closing date: 14th December 2026

Kilimanjaro Live welcomes applications from everyone, whatever their background. Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements for your application or interview, and we will be happy to help.

Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applications we receive, we will only be able to contact those who have been shortlisted.