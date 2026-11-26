About Kilimanjaro Live

Kilimanjaro Live is one of the UK's leading live entertainment promoters with a proven track record of guiding artists from grassroots venues to stadiums. We work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, Sam Fender, Gorillaz, Andrea Bocelli and Hans Zimmer, alongside comedy, spoken word and other live events.

About the role

The Event Assistant supports the planning and delivery of Kilimanjaro Live's concerts and festivals, providing administrative support in the office ahead of each event and on site during delivery.

The role works closely with the Group Head of Events & Production and the Event Management team, as well as accountants, contractors, hotels, travel agents, caterers, venues and local authorities.

Key responsibilities

Budgets and purchasing

Source and collate quotations from contractors to present to event managers.

Use the PO system to create purchase orders confirming contractors, ensuring that all income and expenditure is recorded in the event budgets.

Work with event managers to maintain event budgets, ensuring they are updated regularly to support forecasting.

Work with the relevant accountant and event managers on specific shows to ensure invoices are raised and pending payments are checked and approved appropriately.

Hotels and travel

Work with hotels and travel agents to book and manage hotel requirements across multiple cities.

Liaise with contractors and staff to collate requirements, and manage rooming lists across multiple hotels to strict deadlines.

Accreditation

Work with event managers to collect accreditation details from internal and external attendees using event-specific software.

Manage the accreditation process on site, ensuring all contractors have appropriate access to their work areas, catering and other facilities.

Troubleshoot and resolve accreditation issues, both in advance and on site.

Event logistics

Work with event managers to collate event documentation and contractor information, and circulate it to tours, local authorities, venues and contractors as appropriate.

Collate catering requirements across a range of shows and share them with catering contractors in good time. Liaise with caterers on site to manage any changes, and monitor catering numbers, including real-time usage.

Collate parking requests and manage allocations, passes and capacity on site as required.

Post-event and general

Work with the Event Management team to produce provisional results promptly after each festival or event, and follow up outstanding items until all work-in-progress items are finalised.

Undertake any other reasonable duties requested by the Directors or the Event Management team for the benefit of the company and its outdoor shows.

About you

Essential

Proven experience in an administrative role.

Keen attention to detail.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, including Excel and Word.

Polite, punctual and reliable.

Committed to playing a role in the production of large-scale concerts and festivals, with an eagerness to learn as a dependable member of a team.

Desirable

Experience in live music and/or events.

Experience with accreditation software (training on all bespoke software will be provided).

What we offer

28 days annual leave

Competitive pension

Optional private medical insurance

Life assurance at four times your basic salary

Complimentary tickets and guest list places for Kilimanjaro Live shows, subject to availability

Interest-free season ticket loan

Cycle to Work scheme for a bike and safety accessories worth up to £1,000

Hormonal support benefit

How to apply

Please send your CV and a cover letter to careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk

Closing date: 15th December 2026

Kilimanjaro Live welcomes applications from everyone, whatever their background. Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements for your application or interview, and we will be happy to help.

Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applications we receive, we will only be able to contact those who have been shortlisted.