The highly anticipated arrival of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is widely predicted to be not only the biggest media and entertainment release of the decade, but of all time. But while many are busy pondering its mind-boggling economics and gameplay innovations, the title is also primed to have a profound impact on the music industry with its Atlantic Records soundtrack, in-game radio playlisting, artist voice acting, and even a new original score by Justice. Here, we look ...