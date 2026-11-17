Believe Music Publishing forms JV with GL Music Entertainment

Believe Music Publishing has formed a joint venture with GL Music Entertainment.

“The JV combines GL Music Entertainment’s creative expertise and international success with Believe Music Publishing’s global infrastructure and resources,” said a statement.

Believe Music Publishing will administer the GL Music Entertainment catalogue, while also working to strengthen the international reach of the company’s roster.

Lasse Lindorff, CEO, GL Music Entertainment, said: “The partnership with Believe Music Publishing gives us the global infrastructure, an even stronger international network and resources to take that ambition to another level, while allowing GL Music Entertainment to remain independent, entrepreneurial and creatively focused.”

Founded by songwriters and producers Kim Nowak-Zorde, Daniel Fält and Lasse Lindorff, GL Music Entertainment has made an impact across Europe, North America and Asia. The company’s songwriters and producers have written and produced for artists including Kylie Minogue, BTS, Medina, Kun, Christopher, Julie Bergan, Joy Crookes and DJs like Alok, Laidback Luke, Mike Perry, among others.

Across its roster, GL Music Entertainment has generated more than eight billion streams, contributed to more than 30 million physical album sales, achieved over 300 gold and platinum certifications worldwide, and contributed to several No.1s and Top 40 hits, with a particularly strong track record across the Nordics and Asia.

The company is active in the K-Pop, J-Pop and C-Pop markets, with its writers and producers contributing to and securing cuts on releases by artists including BTS, Riize and Hearts2Hearts in South Korea; Namie Amuro, Kumi Koda, and SixTones in Japan; and Mandopop star Kun in China.

The partnership with Believe Music Publishing gives us the global infrastructure, an even stronger international network and resources to take that ambition to another level Lasse Lindorff

Alongside its international activity, GL Music Entertainment continues to develop a Nordic roster of artists, songwriters, producers and composers, as well as cuts with the likes of Medina, Christopher, Julie Bergan and Ida-Lova.

GL Music Entertainment is led by co-owners Lasse Lindorff (CEO), Kim Nowak-Zorde (head of entertainment), and Christian Fløe Svenningsen (publishing director).

Pete McCamley, VP of Publishing, Believe, said: “Having worked with GL Music Entertainment from a distance for many years, I am delighted to work much closer with Lasse and Christian through our new venture. They have built a great creative business that operates on songwriter-first principles, with an incredibly strong track record across territories and genres. I'm excited to see the results of this new collaboration and be part of this next chapter.”

Lasse Lindorff added: “Kim, Daniel and I founded GL Music Entertainment as songwriters and producers ourselves, with the ambition of building the publishing company we would have wanted to sign with. That philosophy still defines us today. It’s all about the song and the people behind it – making a real difference for our songwriter clients, creatively and commercially, and helping them build long-term careers.”

“From our first conversations, Chris Meehan [CEO of Publishing, Believe] and Peter McCamley [VP of Publishing, Believe] understood what we are building and where we want to take GL Music Entertainment. They share our long-term vision and have supported it from the outset, which was incredibly important to us. We know that this is the right partnership for GL Music Entertainment and are very happy with this collaboration with the outstanding team at Believe Music Publishing.”

They have built a great creative business that operates on songwriter-first principles, with an incredibly strong track record across territories and genres Pete McCamley

Christian Fløe Svenningsen said: “Our company was built by songwriters and producers, and that foundation shapes the way we work with our writers and their music every day – hands-on, personal and creatively driven.

“From creating the right sessions and songwriting camps to international writing trips across the Nordics, London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Seoul and beyond, our focus is on creating opportunities that move our writers, their songs and their careers forward.

“Through our JV with Believe Music Publishing, we will build on that foundation with a strong focus on discovering, signing and developing the best songwriting and production talent coming out of the Nordics. With Believe Music Publishing alongside us, we can strengthen and expand that work internationally, creating even more opportunities for our writers and their music around the world.”

Chris Meehan, CEO of Publishing, Believe, added: “Lasse, Kim and Christian always put songwriters first, and you can feel that in everything GL Music Entertainment does. Their writers have made their mark everywhere from the Nordics to K-Pop, and we’re excited to give that talent even more reach through our global network. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”