Electric Feel Publishing signs songwriter James Bell, aka Yami

Electric Feel EU Publishing has announced the signing of songwriter and vocalist James Bell, aka Yami.

London-based Bell has collaborated with artists such as Brian Eno and Raye, and co-wrote Roots Manuva's Ivor Novello-nominated 2015 single Don't Breathe Out.

"Everyone I knew on EF were always the coolest and most talented people, now I get to be part of that and that's a real privilege," said Bell. "I know that with their dedicated team and my ability to span across genre's we will do great things."

Just a month after signing his first publishing deal, Bell co-wrote The Business by Tiësto, which garnered Grammy and BRIT Award nominations, while also earning Bell his first BMI award.

Bell was nominated for both a Grammy and Latin Grammy the following year for co-writing Dime Quien??? for Rauw Alejandro.

He has also worked with artists such as Yungblud, Ava Max, James Arthur, Polo G, KSI, Tom Grennan, BoyWithUke, Ty Dolla $ign, Cat Burns, Robin Schultz and Shinee, among others.

What stands out to me about Yami is his ability to create music that connects across so many different artists and sounds Austin Rosen, Electric Feel Entertainment

Electric Feel Publishing is part of multi-faceted entertainment company Electric Feel Entertainment.

“What stands out to me about Yami is his ability to create music that connects across so many different artists and sounds," said Electric Feel Entertainment founder and CEO Austin Rosen. "From the work he’s already done to the projects he has coming up, he has a real instinct for finding something special in every collaboration. We’re excited to be working with him and to help bring his vision to life as he continues to grow.”

Notable upcoming releases include collaborations with David Guetta, Jax Jones, Mathame, TEN, Kaeyra, and Joel Corry, among others.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Yami to Electric Feel," added Electric Feel head of A&R (UK) Sureeta Nayyar. "His ability to work across a diverse range of artists and genres speaks to his versatility as a songwriter and his instinct for creating records that resonate.

"With an exciting slate of upcoming releases and development projects in the works, there’s so much potential ahead. We’re looking forward to supporting his growth, championing his creativity, and helping bring his vision to life.”