Believe forms strategic partnership with dance label Still Be Around

Believe has formed a strategic partnership with new electronic music label Still Be Around.

For its global rollout, the label joins forces with b:electronic, Believe’s specialised electronic music division.

According to a statement, the alliance aligns targeted A&R scouting with a global infrastructure dedicated to dance repertoire.

“Leveraging proprietary discovery tools and real-time, data-driven analytics, both partners will seamlessly manage playlisting, DJ promotion, and performance marketing from a single source to maximise the international scale of digital releases,” said a statement.

Led by former Warner Music exec Andreas Weitkämper (whose credits include Jaden Bojsen & David Guetta, Robin Schulz, Hugel), the company operates from hubs in Hamburg and Lisbon.

For its launch, the label has announced upcoming releases from Roger Sanchez, Ki/Ki, Interplanetary Criminal and Jaden Bojsen.

We are confident that we have found the perfect partner in Believe Andreas Weitkämper

Andreas Weitkämper said: “We are confident that we have found the perfect partner in Believe. Their technological leadership gives us an immediate competitive edge. We were especially impressed by the personal commitment of the teams in France and Germany, as well as the setup of b:electronic around Leigh Morgan and Romy Harber: an international network working exclusively on dance repertoire is currently unmatched in the market.”

Till Wolf, VP, distribution at Believe Germany, added: “Andreas and his team share our entrepreneurial DNA. We speak the exact same language when it comes to uniting vision with technology, data-driven scaling, and a passion for music. Our initial weeks working together have already proven the immense drive behind this collaboration.”

Romy Harber, global head of artist & label strategy at b:electronic, said: “Still Be Around pairs sharp A&R instincts with exceptional digital expertise – precisely the profile we look for at b:electronic. Combined with our specialised teams and worldwide reach, we look forward to shaping the next phase of growth for their roster together.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Lara Mirek (Data Analyst, Keeep Technologies), Torsten Mewes (Director New Business, Believe), Meta Müller-Büsching (Label Management, Still Be Around), Pascal Cassama (A&R, Still Be Around), Paul Technau (Senior Label Manager b:electronic, Believe), Andreas Weitkämper (A&R & CEO, Still Be Around), Till Wolf (VP Distribution, Believe), Dennis Hadan (Editorial & Marketing Partnerships Manager Dance & Electronic, Believe), Alexander Heimann (Senior Legal Counsel, Believe)