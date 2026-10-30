The top two consolidate their positions at the sharp end of the chart this week, with each securing the highest consumption for their respective positions for 19 weeks.

Leading the way for the second time, Jamie Miller’s debut hit, Babydoll, continues to ignite, increasing consumption a further 46.88% week-on-week to 69,840 units with digital downloads making a stellar contribution of 9,547 units (sales-equivalent streams: 60,293), as both the solo and Antonio Cipriano duet versions of the track were priced ...