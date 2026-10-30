Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Jamie Miller's debut hit Babydoll extends lead at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 30th 2026 at 5:46PM

The top two consolidate their positions at the sharp end of the chart this week, with each securing the highest consumption for their respective positions for 19 weeks.

Leading the way for the second time, Jamie Miller’s debut hit, Babydoll, continues to ignite, increasing consumption a further 46.88% week-on-week to 69,840 units with digital downloads making a stellar contribution of 9,547 units (sales-equivalent streams: 60,293), as both the solo and Antonio Cipriano duet versions of the track were priced ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2026