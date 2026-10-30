Denied a No.1 debut in 2006 when its introductory sale of 85,805 units was inferior to the 147,236 opening made by Robbie Williams’ Rudebox, My Chemical Romance’s third and most celebrated album, The Black Parade, finally reaches the summit, after being released in a plethora of 20th anniversary editions.

Catapulting 162-1 with consumption soaring 1353.31% week-on-week to 20,172 units (7,977 CDs, 9,257 vinyl albums, 978 cassettes, 346 digital downloads and 1,614 sales-equivalent streams), it is the first album by ...