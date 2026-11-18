Prescription Songs elevates Caitlin LoPilato to director of A&R

Prescription Songs has promoted Caitlin LoPilato to director of A&R.

Based in the Independent publishing company’s Los Angeles office, LoPilato joined Prescription Songs in 2024 and currently works with a roster including Bülow, Gino The Ghost, KaiGoinKrazy, Riley Aki, Kora Puckett and Atlgrandma, among others.

LoPilato has previously worked with artists, songwriters and producers such as Young Thug’s YSL Records roster, KennyHoopla, Ambar Lucid and Anna Of The North.

“Caitlin has been an incredible asset to the team at Prescription Songs, bringing a thoughtful creative perspective and a genuine passion for the artists, songwriters, and producers she works with,” said Rhea Pasricha Kullas, Prescription Songs' president of A&R, West Coast. “We’re incredibly proud of her growth and excited to see her continue to thrive in this next chapter.”

My time at Prescription Songs has been defined by an extraordinary level of support, encouragement and opportunity Caitlin LoPilato, Prescription Songs

LoPilato began her career at Complex Networks as a creative strategist in the branded content department. She later transitioned to A&R with roles at Def Jam, Mogul Vision/Arista, 300 Entertainment and Platinum Grammar Publishing, prior to joining Prescription Songs.

She has also worked in music journalism and is also an advocate for mental health awareness and support within the music industry.

“My time at Prescription Songs has been defined by an extraordinary level of support, encouragement and opportunity,” said LoPilato. “I’m deeply grateful to Luke [Gottwald, founder] and Rhea for believing in me, investing in my growth and creating an environment where I feel empowered to do my best work.”