As Apple Music Classical global director, Anjali Malhotra has overseen the ambitious development of their dedicated app since 2023, building a catalogue of more than six million tracks. Here, the London-based exec talks combining core classical with soundtracks, spatial audio and live opportunities at the streaming giant’s new Battersea venue...

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE

PHOTO: APPLE

Three years on from its launch, how is Apple Music Classical performing in terms of reach?

“I think it’s fair to say it’s exceeded expectations. ...