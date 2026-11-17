As Apple Music Classical global director, Anjali Malhotra has overseen the ambitious development of their dedicated app since 2023, building a catalogue of more than six million tracks. Here, the London-based exec talks combining core classical with soundtracks, spatial audio and live opportunities at the streaming giant’s new Battersea venue...
WORDS: ANDRE PAINE
PHOTO: APPLE
Three years on from its launch, how is Apple Music Classical performing in terms of reach?
“I think it’s fair to say it’s exceeded expectations. ...
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