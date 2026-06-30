Firebird launches $750m music catalogue fund

Firebird is launching a music catalogue acquisition platform in partnership with funds from global investment firms Ares and the Raine Group.

With more than $750 million in funds, the new platform will enable Firebird to become a direct partner in artist music catalogue acquisition.

“By bolstering Firebird’s innovative infrastructure and helping partners create new business and creative opportunities for artists, the Firebird ecosystem will be able to further amplify and support its artist partners,” said a statement.

As part of the launch, Ares funds have also invested directly into Firebird. Ares MD Jeevan Sagoo will be joining Firebird’s board of directors.

"We believe Firebird’s innovative platform is helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers by investing in IP,” said Sagoo. “We are excited to join alongside Raine to provide scaled capital and deep music and entertainment investing experience to support their work with artists and their long-term growth."

Firebird will help artists receive value for their recorded music and publishing catalogues while leveraging the power of the Firebird ecosystem to drive new growth and discovery of their music Nat Zilkha

The platform launch follows a recently announced strategic agreement with Goodlife Management. The partnership builds on the roster of industry partners around the globe including Mick Management, Red Light Management, Transgressive Records, JET Management, Defected Records, Special Projects, Tape Room, Leo33, All Things Go and more.

"We created this platform to expand the ways in which we partner with artists, building on the trust Firebird has earned as stewards of their creative work,” said Nat Zilkha, executive chairman of Firebird. “With this investment, Firebird will help artists receive value for their recorded music and publishing catalogues while leveraging the power of the Firebird ecosystem to drive new growth and discovery of their music.”

“This is an exciting chapter for Firebird,” added Nathan Hubbard, CEO of Firebird. “With the invaluable partnership of Ares and expansion of our longstanding relationship with Raine, we can evolve the level of support we provide artists and are in a position to deepen partnerships both within and beyond our ecosystem.”

The Raine Group was one of Firebird’s earliest backers.