Dynamite Songs acquires catalogue of The Association's Terry Kirkman

Dynamite Songs has acquired the music catalogue of Terry Kirkman, co-founder, multi-instrumentalist, and principal songwriter of The Association.

The 71 compositions purchased from the Kirkman estate include the US No.1 Cherish, which has been ranked by BMI among the most-played songs on American radio and television of the 20th century, alongside Everything That Touches You, Six Man Band and Requiem For The Masses.

“Terry Kirkman wrote songs that have been in the air for 60 years and show no sign of leaving," said Dynamite Songs CEO Alan Wallis (pictured). “Heidi's decision to entrust Terry's legacy to us is not something we take lightly, and we are committed to caring for his music and ensuring that it continues to reach the audiences it deserves.

"Looking after great songwriting with true cultural worth, whatever its age or genre, is what Dynamite was built to do, and being fully funded and able to move rapidly means we never have to leave songs as good as these without a home."

It is clear that Terry’s catalogue is heading into the hands of an aficionado who can parse between psychedelic rock and folk rock Heidi Kirkman

Kirkman died in 2023. Dynamite has acquired 100% of the US publishing copyrights of key works recorded by The Association in the 1960s; worldwide non-PRO songwriter royalties and the writer's share of public performance income across all compositions; artist royalties attributable to Kirkman's performances on The Association's sound recordings; and neighbouring rights income.

The songs join Dynamite's growing catalogue of more than 1,700 works, which now spans six decades and includes songs performed by Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Avicii, The Black Eyed Peas, Joan Osborne and Tinie Tempah.

Kirkman's widow Heidi Kirkman added: "It is clear that Terry’s catalogue is heading into the hands of an aficionado who can parse between psychedelic rock and folk rock, between sunshine pop and bubble gum music, and knows exactly where The Association falls in this spectrum."