Rihanna, Beyoncé and Frank Ocean songwriter-producer Christopher "Tricky" Stewart signs with Spirit Music Group

Spirit Music Group has signed a publishing deal with songwriter and producer Christopher “Tricky” Stewart.

With credits including Rihanna’s Umbrella, Single Ladies by Beyoncé and Frank Ocean’s Nostalgia, he is also the head of his own record label and studio, RZ3 Recordings, based in Atlanta, and has previously served as president of A&R at Epic Records.

“Tricky is a true visionary and powerhouse. Besides influencing so many musical talents, he has championed countless other people along the way,” said Spirit Music Group's VP A&R Nancy Matalon.

“His name is synonymous with hits and his music has deeply impacted contemporary culture. We have collectively known Tricky and his manager Mark for many years and to realise our creative relationship with this deal at Spirit is a culmination of great energy.”

Stewart welcomed the deal, praising his new publisher's family-like atmosphere. “As a creator, all I ever want from my partners is a commitment to building legacy,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more proud to join forces with Jon, Rak, Joe, and especially Nancy who have all showed a tremendous faith in me and the music that I make. In today’s music business it sounds cliché to talk about a company as a family, but this deal came together because it felt like family. I do my best work with family, so the future is bright. Thank you, Spirit Music Group – let’s get some hits together.”

Welcoming his latest signing Spirit Music Group president Rak Sanghvi added Stewart's skills laid in his bespoke approach to each act.



“Tricky’s career achievements to date are, quite simply, astounding,” he noted. “He has an amazing ability to bring something completely unique to the studio, expertly tailored to each artist he works with, and the results speak for themselves. We’re delighted to be in business with Tricky and look forward to achieving great success together going forward.”

In 2018, Hipgnosis Songs acquired the Stewart's catalogue including Grammy Award winning, No.1 songs Rihanna’s Umbrella and Beyoncé’s Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).