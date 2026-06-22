Myles Smith may secure No.1 with his debut album, ​​My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

According to the first Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week, the singer-songwriter’s new album has 16,608 sales, the vast majority of which are from physical (14,303). My Mess… has 777 sales from downloads and 1,528 sales from streams.

At No.2 in the albums race is Olivia Rodrigo with 10,210 sales of her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So ...