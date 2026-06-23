DJ platform Traxsource to label AI-assisted music for consumers

House music download store Traxsource is introducing identification of human-made and AI-assisted music across its platform, effective from July 1.

The move follows the publication of Traxsource's Our Position on AI Music statement, outlining the company's approach and challenges regarding AI-generated and AI-assisted music, transparency and content classification.

As part of the rollout, Traxsource has partnered with two AI detection companies, SH Labs and SoundPatrol, to support the identification and classification of music submitted to the platform.

The system will flag fully AI-generated music for removal, as well as providing the data used to classify the remaining music as either AI-assisted or human-made within the Traxsource classification system.

Brian Tappert, co-founder and managing director of Traxsource, said: “We do not believe AI is going away. Everything we're doing is about finding a way to live with it, and making sure the value stays where it belongs, with human-created works."

We're simply using technical means to preserve and uphold organic, human artistry, while keeping the option open for those artists who are pushing the envelope of technology Marc Pomeroy

Traxsource's goal is a transparent environment that provides clarity to DJs and the wider industry without standing in the way of new technology. The introduction of human-made and AI-assisted labels is intended to provide clear information about how music has been created, enabling listeners to make informed decisions based on their individual preferences.

Marc Pomeroy, co-founder and CTO of Traxsource, said: "We envision a future where shopping for music is like shopping for food today, conventional products right next to certified organic, with the choice left to the consumer. We're simply using technical means to preserve and uphold organic, human artistry, while keeping the option open for those artists who are pushing the envelope of technology, not wishing to stifle the creative process.”

Traxsource does not support the distribution of fully AI-generated music on the platform and is actively removing music daily. It has a rebuttal process for content providers to submit disputes if they feel their music has been mislabeled.