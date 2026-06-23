Dance To The Radio renews deal with The Orchard as the Leeds label signs Twin Atlantic

Having celebrated 20 years of championing new music in 2025, Leeds label Dance To The Radio has announced the signing of rock act Twin Atlantic as a key release for 2026.

In addition, the company has renewed its 10-year relationship with The Orchard for global distribution and label services.

Dance To The Radio, which is part of the Leeds-based Futuresound Group, has also signed emerging acts including Ellur, who subsequently signed to Reservoir Music for publishing, and Far Caspian, the latest project from multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Joel Johnson.

Twin Atlantic, who join Dance To The Radio in partnership with their own Staple Diet imprint, will release their eighth studio album Separation From The Animals on October 2. Twin Atlantic toured with McFly last year and sold out Glasgow’s Barrowlands Ballroom for two dates.

Separation From The Animals was recorded across the main room at Abbey Road, Mogwai’s Castle Of Doom and the band’s own studios in Glasgow and Toronto.

The album will be released on a vinyl range of 100% recycled PVC across a number of bespoke designs, via a printing process specifically chosen for its use of sustainable materials and green energy alternatives.

Twin Atlantic’s manager Polsia Ryder said: “When Dance To The Radio first approached us about working together, it quickly became clear they were the right fit. Their immediate enthusiasm, professional set-up, and creative approach to Twin Atlantic’s straddling between alternative rock and indie rock was ideal. While the band had been moving toward a more independent and DIY direction over the last couple of albums, working with Sam Robson, Sally Bryant and the label team on the album campaign has been incredibly seamless and a pleasure.

“We’re also talking about using Staple Diet, the band’s own label, as a future incubator for developing Scottish artists. Sam [McTrusty] and Ross [McNae] are increasingly working with new artists on production and co-writing, having done so over the past few years with acts like Lucia & The Best Boys, LaLa Hayden and more recently Fright Years.”

Their energy, ambition and unwavering belief in their artists is infectious and makes them a fantastic team to work with Rich Pattison

Twin Atlantic added: “We’re thrilled to work with the Dance To The Radio team on album eight and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our own label, Staple Diet. At the start of our own career, we were supported by King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut through their indie label. The plan for Staple Diet/DTTR is to do that for new artists at the start of their own journey.”

Dance to the Radio director Sam Robson, of Futuresound Group, said: “This new Twin Atlantic album is about coming to terms with difficulties in your past via the shock therapy that is parenthood. I couldn’t connect more to be honest, but the message of reconciliation, reflection and building strength is universal and we’re absolutely delighted to be part of the team.”

Dance to the Radio’s deal with Twin Atlantic marks the label’s first signing since they renewed their longstanding, 10-year relationship with global distribution and marketing partner The Orchard.

“There’s a reason it’s been 10 years,” added Robson. “The Orchard haven’t put a foot wrong, which is particularly impressive when they have to deal with my email formatting. Rich, Harry and the whole team have been hugely supportive from the start and know when, how and why to add value to what we do and I’m so grateful to have their backing for the future.”

Rich Pattison, The Orchard’s senior vice president of A&R, said: “Ten years of working with DTTR has flown by, which is a testament to the strength of our partnership. Their energy, ambition and unwavering belief in their artists is infectious and makes them a fantastic team to work with. Just as importantly, they're genuinely great people and we want them to win! We're thrilled to see Twin Atlantic join the roster and can't wait to help bring this exciting new chapter to audiences around the world.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Sam Robson (Dance To The Radio), Sam McTrusty (Twin Atlantic), Ross McNae (Twin Atlantic), Polsia Ryder (Village Management)