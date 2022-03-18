Sign up for this month's Music Week Tech Summit Presents: Women Making Waves

Music Week is excited to announce the launch of the Music Week Tech Summit in 2022 with Women Making Waves, a series of panel discussions in which industry leaders will be talking about the future of tech and their experience as women in the music business.

The event will be virtual again this year, following the packed 2021 edition of the Tech Summit.

STEM, Downtown Music Holdings and PRS For Music are sponsors for the event, which is set to be an invaluable opportunity to learn and to share ideas.

Kicking off on March 28, Music Week’s keynote discussion, The Women Leading Tech’s Revolution, sponsored by STEM, will explore the cutting-edge developments that the modern music industry faces today. Register here for the event and find out who will be appearing.

It will be followed on March 29 by Women Making Waves: Masterminding The Business Tech of Tomorrow, which is supported by Downtown. Register here for the event and learn more about panellists.

The third event on March 30 is Women Making Waves: Big Data - Challenge Or Opportunity?, sponsored by PRS For Music. Register here for the event and learn more about panellists.

All sessions will be moderated by Music Week’s tech columnist Sammy Andrews.

For more information contact: Lara.Jaggon@futurenet.com