Leadership of the album chart changes hands for the 21st week in a row, with veteran campaigners U2 securing their 12th No.1 with their 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz.

Their first album of original new material since 2017, it racks up first week consumption of 42,512 units (17,912 CDs, 17,516 vinyl albums, 1,621 cassettes, 1,016 Blu-rays, 2,317 digital downloads and 2,130 sales-equivalent streams). That’s 106.68% more than the 20,569 units their last album, Songs Of Surrender – comprising stripped-back ...