The Ghosts of Christmas Past loom ever larger on the chart, with 15 vintage yuletide hits in the Top 75 already, but Babydoll continues to dominate for Jamie Miller, spending its fifth straight week at No.1 on consumption of 64,036 units (48 CDs, 2,823 digital downloads and 61,165 sales-equivalent streams).

That’s 3.83% down week-on-week and its third dip in a row – but it has at least another week before slipping into ACR, as the crucial streaming element of ...