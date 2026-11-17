As CISAC issues its collections report, director general Gadi Oron reflects on their successful campaign on responsible AI and continuing global growth

WORDS: ANDRE PAINE

CISAC director general Gadi Oron is confident of winning the argument on AI with policymakers who “cannot just throw us under the bus”.

The International Confederation Of Societies Of Authors And Composers (CISAC) was among the first organisations to sound a warning with a detailed report in 2024 showing that generative AI content could reduce ...