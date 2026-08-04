Brain Records founder Brian Johnson awarded honorary doctorate by University of Greenwich

Brian Johnson, professionally known as Bizzy B, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Greenwich.

The honorary doctorate is in recognition of his contribution to music and culture over a career spanning almost four decades as a producer, DJ, engineer and record label founder.

As founder of Brain Records, Johnson has played a significant role in the development of UK hardcore, jungle and drum & bass music.

The honorary award recognises Johnson's musical achievements, as well as his commitment to preserving the history and heritage of underground electronic music through education, exhibitions, university collaborations and digital learning initiatives.

This honour belongs not just to me, but to everyone I've worked with over the past 35 years Brian Johnson

In a statement, Johnson described the ceremony as “one of the proudest days of my life”.

“I was deeply honoured to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Greenwich in recognition of my contribution to music and culture,” he said. “This honour belongs not just to me, but to everyone I've worked with over the past 35 years. Thank you to the university, my family, friends, and the incredible community that made this journey possible.”