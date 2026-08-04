Richard Davies on Twickets' record results, Harry Styles & renewed hopes for secondary ticketing law

Twickets has achieved record-breaking results in 2026, Music Week can reveal.

Harry Styles (pictured) was one of the superstar acts who helped drive a record performance for the ethical ticket resale marketplace. In addition, more venues opted to choose Twickets as their official resale partner

Twickets achieved a record-breaking first half of 2026, with June becoming the biggest trading month in the company's history.

Across the first six months of the year, Twickets delivered 21% growth in fee revenue and 17% growth in tickets sold compared with the same period in 2025. That performance is despite the fact that last year featured the Oasis reunion, one of the biggest live music events in recent memory, for which Twickets was an official resale partner. Oasis tickets went on sale in August 2024 for the tour launching in July 2025.

Harry Styles, Take That and My Chemical Romance were among the platform's biggest-selling artists during the first half of 2026, alongside continued strong demand across festivals, theatre and major touring acts.

According to Twickets, the record results underline the growing role that trusted face-value resale now plays within the live entertainment ecosystem, giving fans the confidence to buy tickets knowing they have a safe and ethical way to resell them if their plans change.

Richard Davies, founder of Twickets, said: "These are hugely encouraging results for us. To deliver our strongest first half ever – and our biggest month on record in June – while comparing against last year, when Oasis dominated the live music landscape, is something we're incredibly proud of.

"What's particularly exciting is that this growth isn't being driven by one artist or one tour. We're seeing healthy demand right across the live entertainment sector, showing that face-value resale has become an increasingly important part of the ticket-buying journey for fans."

Harry Styles was one of the biggest face-value resale events we've ever handled Richard Davies

Harry Styles’ record-breaking Wembley shows were among the biggest resale partnerships to date.

"Harry Styles was one of the biggest face-value resale events we've ever handled,” said Davies. “Tens of thousands of fans were looking for tickets across the Wembley run, while similar numbers who could no longer attend were able to pass their tickets on safely at face value. It demonstrated that ethical resale isn't just a niche concept – it can operate successfully at the very biggest events while keeping tickets in the hands of genuine fans rather than profiteers."

Twickets' record performance comes as an increasing number of venues choose the platform as their official face-value resale partner. Recent partnerships include Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Edinburgh Playhouse, Swansea Arena, Stockton Globe and Komedia, with further venue announcements planned over the coming months.

“The growing number of official partnerships reflects increasing recognition across the industry that authorised face-value resale not only protects fans from inflated prices and fraud, but also helps venues maximise attendance by ensuring more tickets find their way back into the hands of genuine fans,” said a Twickets statement.

Richard Davies added: "We're delighted to be welcoming so many fantastic venues to Twickets. As demand for official face-value resale continues to grow, more venues are recognising the benefits of partnering directly with Twickets to provide a trusted resale option for their customers. We're looking forward to announcing many more partnerships over the coming months."

We're seeing healthy demand right across the live entertainment sector, showing that face-value resale has become an increasingly important part of the ticket-buying journey for fans Richard Davies

TACKLING TOUTS

Twickets has supported government action on secondary ticketing. Following a consultation with the industry, Ministers came out with plans to ban ticket resale above face value with an additional cap on service fees.

However, there was disappointment earlier this year when there was no Parliamentary timetable for the legislation.

Davies is now hopeful that Andy Burnham’s move into No.10 as PM could help to revive a policy on ticket touts that was a manifesto commitment.

"The appointment of Andy Burnham gives us real optimism that secondary ticketing reform can get back on the agenda,” Davies told Music Week. “He's long been recognised as someone with a genuine passion for live music – Britain's first ‘6 Music Dad' PM – so he'll understand first-hand how important live events are to fans and the wider music industry. We hope that means there's now an opportunity to work with government, artists, promoters and venues to create a resale market that puts fans first."

NEW FAN FEATURE

As Twickets continues to invest in face-value ticket resale, the company has also unveiled a new feature.

The company has introduced the phased rollout of Auto Buy, which is designed to help fans secure tickets for the most in-demand events.

Launching initially across selected events, Auto Buy enables fans to pre-register their purchase preferences so that, when a matching ticket becomes available, the purchase can be completed automatically.

The roll-out will culminate in the feature's official launch with End Of The Road Festival 2026 (September 3-6), which is headlined by Geese, Mac Demarco, Pulp and CMAT, before being introduced more widely across the platform.

“The feature represents the latest step in Twickets' continued investment in making face-value ticket resale simpler, faster and more accessible for genuine fans,” added the statement.

"The first half of 2026 has demonstrated that demand for fair, face-value ticket resale continues to grow,” concluded Richard Davies. “As more fans use Twickets, more artists, promoters and venues choose to partner with us, and we continue to invest in new technology, we're helping create a healthier ticketing ecosystem for everyone involved. We're incredibly excited about what the second half of the year has in store."

PHOTO: Anthony Pham