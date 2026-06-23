[PIAS] acquires Signum Records to expand presence in classical market

[PIAS] has acquired Signum Records in a global agreement that further expands its presence in the classical music sector.

Founded in 1997 by Steve Long and Alistair Dixon, Signum Records will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year having built an international reputation as an independent classical label championing a diverse roster of performers, conductors, orchestras and composers.

The company, which is best known for its early music, choral and orchestral recordings as well as nurturing emerging artists, has received Grammys, Gramophone Awards and BBC Music Magazine Awards. It was Gramophone’s Label of the Year in 2017.

Signum Records has built a catalogue approaching 1,000 recordings and will soon surpass one billion streams globally while continuing to release more than 40 new titles annually.

Its roster has featured artists and ensembles including The King’s Singers, Tenebrae, Alessio Bax, Julian Bliss, Philharmonia Orchestra, James Rhodes, Gabrieli and Paul McCreesh amongst many others.

Under the terms of this agreement, Signum Records will become part of the [PIAS] Label Group while continuing to operate under its established brand and creative leadership. It provides Signum with access to [PIAS]' global infrastructure, international marketing, distribution capabilities and operational resources, while preserving the independence and artistic vision of the label.

The company’s co-founder Steve Long will remain as managing director.

Since the addition of Harmonia Mundi to the group in 2015, [PIAS] has established a presence within the classical sector. [PIAS] was fully acquired by UMG in 2024.

“By combining Signum's reputation for artistic excellence with [PIAS]' global infrastructure and market expertise, the partnership creates new opportunities for artists, repertoire development and audience growth worldwide,” said a statement.

Signum has grown into one of the most respected independent classical labels in the world by working with some of the finest artists, ensembles and composers Edwin Schroter

Edwin Schroter, CEO of [PIAS], said: “Having met and spent time with Steve over the last few years as a label partner of Integral, it was clear that his passion and forward-thinking approach to classical music together with his entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in all areas of the industry, would be a great fit for [PIAS]. Signum has grown into one of the most respected independent classical labels in the world by working with some of the finest artists, ensembles and composers.

“Like other genres, classical music is more accessible today than ever before and continues to reach and connect with growing audiences around the world. And as with other genres, we believe that outstanding artists and recordings, supported by a talented team bringing them to market, will continue to create new opportunities and help build an enduring, valuable catalogue.”

Steve Long said: "I am delighted that Signum is becoming part of the [PIAS] Label Group. Throughout our discussions, it became clear that [PIAS] understands what makes independent labels special and why preserving that independence matters. Having access to the infrastructure, expertise and global reach of an international music company while still being able to operate as an independent label is genuinely the best of both worlds.

“This partnership creates exciting new opportunities for our artists, our catalogue and our future ambitions, while allowing us to continue doing what Signum has always done best, which is supporting exceptional music and the people who create it.”

The acquisition does not include Signum’s sister company Floating Earth.