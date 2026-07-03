Good Energy PR launches new mentorship scheme for independent intersectional artists and musicians

A new mentorship programme for independent intersectional artists and musicians has been launched by Good Energy PR.

Good Energy Amplifies is a yearly initiative designed specifically for artists and musicians who identify as intersectional.

Each year, the programme will focus on a different marginalised group of people, keeping intersectionality as its core principle, and evolving annually as means to progress towards equality and strong representation.

For the first year, Good Energy Amplifies will prioritise disabled, intersectional independent artists and musicians. The programme comprises: 1-2-1 consultation sessions; group mentoring sessions; and guest talks delivered by highly experienced music industry professionals (covering radio, press, DSP’s, live, social media, aesthetic, branding, marketing, productivity & workflow, and more).

Good Energy Amplifies will provide knowledge, access, support, skills development, professional and personal development, mentorship, network building and community, culminating in a free single service to radio for each selected participant.

I want to inspire confidence…for every person that doesn't fit into a box Jess Kangalee

Jess Kangalee, founder, Good Energy PR, said: “Good Energy PR has always existed to support artists from marginalised communities across broadcast media, whilst also cultivating change, creating space and addressing archaic ideologies that do not support equality, equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Every year, I set a new goal for what I want to accomplish with Good Energy and following our most successful business year to date in 2025 with 22 playlisted singles across BBC Radio 6 Music amongst other results, I wanted to create something that could exist outside of radio & TV plugging in 2026.

“My hopes for this programme are to continue to amplify underrepresented voices and contribute to a more equitable music ecosystem by providing knowledge, access and community.

Kangalee, who was inducted into the Music Week Women In Music Roll of Honour in 2023, added: “I want to inspire confidence not only in the programme participants, but for every person that doesn't fit into a box and can experience struggles with identity, their place in the world and in the creative industries.

"Your unique point of view as an intersectional person gives you so much – whether that be culture, experiences, practices or creativity – and this is something that should be nurtured and celebrated.”

Good Energy PR was founded in 2019 to support artists that have historically come from marginalised communities and groups. Its roster prioritises global majority and LGBTQ+ artists including Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Falle Nioke, Jacob Alon, Kae Tempest, Kokoroko and many more.

Beyond plugging, Kangalee has worked with numerous organisations across the UK music industry to improve DE&I, including AIM, Black Music Coalition, the BPI, Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation, UK Music and Women In CTRL.

Entrants to Good Energy Amplifies' year one programme must be aged 18-plus and identify as disabled and itntersectional. The deadline for submissions is August 31.