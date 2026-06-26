UK Music appoints Arit Eminue as chair of UK Music Diversity Taskforce

UK Music has appointed Arit Eminue MBE as the new chair of the UK Music Diversity Taskforce.

Eminue will lead the UK Music Diversity Taskforce’s mission to improve equity, diversity and inclusion across the music industry workforce.

She replaces outgoing Taskforce Chair Ammo Talwar MBE, who served the maximum two terms as the UK Music Diversity Taskforce Chair from 2020.

In her new role, Eminue will continue the Diversity Taskforce's work to inform UK Music's activities and drive change through an evidence-based approach.

That work includes building on the Music Diversity Taskforce-initiated and UK Music-commissioned report, Black Music Means Business, which was released in March. The report measured the unique commercial, cultural and community impact of Black Music across 30 years of recorded music.

Arit Eminue said: "I'm delighted to be joining UK Music as chair of its Diversity Taskforce. Throughout my career, I've worked to create pathways into the creative industries, develop talent, and support leaders to build inclusive, high-performing cultures. The UK music industry is packed with talent, and I believe we all have a role to play in making sure opportunity reaches as far as that talent does.

“I'm looking forward to building on the work of Ammo Talwar and vice-chair Paulette Long – and working with colleagues across the sector to help create an industry where talented people from all backgrounds feel seen, valued and able to thrive.”

Arit brings an incredible wealth of experience and her inspirational leadership skills will be invaluable in spearheading the work of the Taskforce and driving meaningful and positive change across the music industry Eunice Obianagha

UK Music head of diversity Eunice Obianagha said: “Arit brings an incredible wealth of experience and her inspirational leadership skills will be invaluable in spearheading the work of the Taskforce and driving meaningful and positive change across the music industry.

“I would also like to thank Ammo and Paulette for their outstanding work over the past six years.”

UK Music Chief Executive Tom Kiehl said: “I’m thrilled that Arit is the new chair of the UK Music Diversity Taskforce at what is pivotal time for the UK music sector. Projects like the groundbreaking Black Music Means Business report are a glowing example of the vital role the Diversity Taskforce has to play in our sector, and Arit’s skills and experience will be crucial in developing its work over the coming years.

“Arit has made a huge impact in the past in terms of how UK Music has tackled issues like skills and apprenticeships, and it is a delight to be working with her again to help us develop our mission further.”

Arit Eminue is a talent management and inclusion specialist with over 18 years' experience. She previously founded and led DiVA Apprenticeships, creating talent pathways into the music, film and TV industries in partnership with organisations including Universal Music, Sony Music, PPL, Beggars Group and the BBC.

Awarded an MBE in 2023 for services to Further Education in the Creative Industries, Eminue is a founding member of the BPI's Equity Justice Advisory Group and has worked extensively with industry bodies including UK Music, the BPI, AIM and IMPALA. She is also the creator of the High Potential Talent Summit and a LinkedIn Learning Instructor specialising in leadership, talent development and workplace culture.